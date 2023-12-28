2024: ARISE Ambassadors Seek More Support For Eno

With a few days to the new year, a socio-political group in Akwa ibom state has expressed deep-seated gratitude to the Akwa ibom people for their massive support for Governor Umo Eno and appealed for more support in 2024.

Addressing Journalists on Thursday in his office in Uyo, Rev Richard Peters, Chairman of the Executive Council of A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors highlighted some achievements of the Governor in the past seven months and maintained that the full Implementation of the ARISE Agenda is on track.

The Clergy who doubles as Special Assistant New Media to the governor encouraged Akwa Ibomites and residents not to relent in their support for Pastor Eno and his lofty programmes in 2024.

According to him, ” The Governor is only seven months old in office but has become the most celebrated State Chief Executive in the country. The A.R.I.S.E Agenda has already brought significant progress to our State in terms of agricultural revolution, rural development, infrastructural maintenance and advancement, security management, and educational advancement.”

He added, “With continued support, the Governor and his team will be able to deliver even more for the people.”

Rev’d Peters seized the occasion to thank God for His mercies and protection, particularly for safeguarding the Akwa Ibom First family and the entire people of the state throughout all the challenges that accompanied the outgoing year 2023.

He averred that a great future awaits Akwa Ibom State under Pastor Umo Eno’s leadership in 2024.

“I see a flourishing 2024 where Akwa Ibomites and residents across the 31 Local Government Areas will relish the fruits of good governance in every sector. However, the realization of this vision hinges on the support and cooperation that will be extended to the governor and the Captain of Team Akwa Ibom.

“In 2024, our retirees and civil servants will flourish and continue to thrive. Our Royal Fathers and community leaders across the state will experience sustained prosperity. Business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, students, market men and women, youths, and the Church will enjoy a continuous state of peace and unprecedented support,” Peters noted.

On the frontline support group; the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors, Rev’d Peters, hinted that the organization had undergone a revitalization process, gearing up to take the lead in projecting, defending, and promoting the inspiring achievements of Pastor Umo Eno.

He announced that plans have been concluded to carry the message of good governance of the present administration to the hinterlands and all rural communities.

He appealed to politicians harbouring pre or post-election grievances to embrace the incumbent administration in the interest of peace and development of the state.

He commended Mr. Governor for extending an olive branch to all political parties and for his commitment to political inclusion for the benefit of the State.

“As we move forward, it is important to remember that we are all part of one Akwa Ibom. We may have different political affiliations, but we share the same hopes and dreams for our state. It is only by working together that we can achieve the progress and prosperity we all desire.

“On this note, I wish our dear Governor, the first family, our leaders and the entire good people of Akwa Ibom State a flourishing 2024 in advance in Jesus’ Name,” he prayed.