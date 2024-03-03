2024: APC Aspirant Asks Governor Aiyedatiwa To Defend Self Over Forgery

…The allegation is spurious, unwarranted – Governor Media Aide

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Olugbenga Edema has asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to defend himself over the allegation of certificate forgery leveled against him.

Edema, a former Commissioner representing the State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said the aspersion being cast on the integrity of the governor is not good for his image, the ruling APC, and the State government.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser of Olugbenga Edema Campaign Organsation, Olabanji Orogbemi said the governor should clear the air over the police report on the governor’s certificate which has gone viral in the State.

Orogbemi in the statement made available to reporters on Sunday said the campaign organisation was worried that the governor has not defended himself since the police report went viral at the weekend.

The statement said “From the findings of the said Police Report, it was discovered that Ikosi High School, Ketu, Lagos State was established in the year 1980 and had its first admission of students in January 1980.

“That looking at the register of the school from 1979-1982, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s name was not listed in the said register during the period under review. That the school was accredited to present students for the WASCE examination in the year 1985.”

Edema said “Some of the questions bothering the mind of the people of Ondo State is whether the school presented candidates for the WASCE examination in the year 1981, 1983 and 1984 preceding the year 1985 when the school authorities confirmed to the police that they presented their first set of students for the WASCE examination.

“It is therefore imperative that Governor Ayedatiwa responds to these weighty allegations, knowing that the police report has raised a prima facie evidence and that the content therein is correct unless and until rebutted by cogent and credible evidence.

“Yes, it is often being said that “silence is golden,” but in a situation like this, when you have such weighty allegations hanging on your neck.

“Silence, as in the instant case, would amount to an admission of all the facts contained in the said report. It is like pleading “guilty ” to charges before a magistrate.

“It is in the light of the above that we charge Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa to come out clean so that this whole issue of allegations of certificate forgery can be laid to rest. ”

However, the Special Assistant to the State Governor (Digital Media), Yomi Oyekan the concerns regarding the authenticity of the Governor’s credentials are unwarranted.

Oyekan in a statement said the investigative findings confirmed that Governor Aiyedatiwa successfully completed his WAEC (GCE) O/L examination at Ikosi Ketu, Lagos, and this was supported by tangible evidence.

His words “This verification unequivocally resolves any uncertainties regarding his eligibility for electoral contests.

“Despite mentions of discrepancies regarding his educational background, such inconsistencies do not invalidate his possession of the minimum requirement—a valid O/Level certificate or its equivalent. Legally speaking, meeting this criterion suffices, irrespective of minor factual deviations.

“The relentless scrutiny and orchestrated advertisements from opposing factions only serve to underscore Governor Aiyedatiwa’s influential stature in Ondo State politics. His credentials and proven track record stand as testament to his competence, reminiscent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s encounters with certificate-related controversies.

“As Governor Aiyedatiwa remains steadfast in his duties and reelection endeavors, his adversaries resort to desperate measures to undermine his standing. Nonetheless, his resilience and integrity remain unscathed, positioning him as the preeminent candidate in the electoral arena.

“In summary, it is imperative to afford Governor Aiyedatiwa the opportunity to continue his commendable governance, while detractors pursue futile attempts to tarnish his reputation. The name “Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa” epitomizes promise and steadfast leadership, and it is in this vein that his qualifications and aptitude for governance are reaffirmed.”