2024: Analysts Project Increase in Telecoms’ Tariffs

Telecoms industry analysts have projected higher tariffs for subscribers in the coming year following the economic situation in the country. According to them, telecoms operators may be forced to increase their tariffs for them to stay in business, saying otherwise, many of them may relocate their businesses to other countries. Some of the major concerns are the multiple taxation which has been a critical challenge to the operators and deficiency in infrastructure.

Industry players have urged the Federal Government to prioritise investment in telecoms infrastructure to aid the digital economy in the country. They said the government should woo foreign investors into Nigeria and also encourage the local investors to put their money into infrastructural development, especially in the rural areas. It is believed that opening up the rural areas will expand broadband and consequently improve the digital economy. Meanwhile, the telecoms operators have said they are investing in infrastructure to improve the quality of service as well as the quality of experience for all subscribers.

According to them, “this is evidenced by the continued investments in network coverage and capacity to improve overall quality of service for the benefit of our esteemed customers.” The Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr Gbenga Adebayo, has urged the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to collaborate with the operators to tackle the challenges affecting the industry, especially the infrastructure challenge, while urging the government to come up with policies that would make the business easy for them.

“However, as the Honourable Minister may be aware, ALTON’s members have continued to encounter strong macroeconomic headwinds which have occasioned tough operating conditions, leading to a decline in CAPEX (Domestic) and Foreign Direct (Capital Inflow) Investments into the industry by 30.37 per cent and 46.9% respectively between 2021 and 2022. “It is ALTON’s considered view that many teething in- vestment-impacting causal factors need to be definitively addressed to help deepen investment with the overall objective of driving increased CAPEX deployment for over- all QoS improvement in line with the targets of the Strategic Plan to achieve 50 per cent improvement in QoS by the end of 2024,” he said.

Speaking on the damages done to telecoms infrastructure, Adebayo said there was need to curb the acts by vandals, saying all these have been the factors that may make them increase their tariffs. He said: “Telecommunications serves as an ‘enabler’ for all other critical infrastructure and infrastructure sectors vital to national productivity and security. “To function optimally, telecommunications infrastructure relies on complex and interconnected support ecosystem consisting of fiber, satellites, towers, base stations, switches, data centers, etc., which need to function uninterrupted for delivery of optimal QoS.

“There have, however, been incidences of adverse cross-sectoral impact on QoS arising from damage to such infrastructure due to excavation during civil works such as road construction, deliberate/negligent vandalization and sabotage as well as theft of cable, equipment, and supplies such as diesel, generators and batteries, undue delay in issuance of site approvals for new towers/base stations as well as harassment of staff /site access denial by state/local agencies to enforce levy payments.”