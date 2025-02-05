2024: Amid Deficit, Nigeria Earned N2.76trn From Cocoa

Share

Global deficit, diseases, smuggling, surge in price and harsh weather spurred Nigeria’s earnings from cocoa to N2.76 trillion ($1.67 billion) in 2024.

It was gathered that global demand for cocoa had risen as more beverage companies ramp up their production of chocolate based drinks and confectioneries.

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) explained that cocoa export was 30.55 per cent of the total exports in the country’s non-oil export earnings for 2024, reaching a total of $5.456 billion.

However, findings revealed that the amount could be traced to sudden upsurge in the global cocoa price last year.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, said that cocoa beans emerged as the top contributor to the sector’s revenue, noting that cocoa beans accounted for 30.55 per cent of total non-oil exports, while urea/fertiliser contributed 15.74 per cent.

Cocoa prices settled higher after the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) said a survey of global cocoa stockpiles at the end of the 2023/24 season as at Friday was 1.041 million tonnes, down -36 per cent y/y and lower than a previous estimate of 1.3 million tonnes.

In a bullish factor, the ICCO on November 22 raised its 2023/24 global cocoa deficit estimate to -478,000 tonnes from May’s -462,000 tonnes, the largest deficit in over 60 years.

Also, ICCO cut its 2023/24 cocoa production estimate to 4.380 million tonnes from May’s 4.461 million tonnes, down -13.1 per cent y/y. ICCO projected a 2023/24 global cocoa stocks/grindings ratio of 27.0 per cent, a 46-year low.

Stronger cocoa exports from Nigeria, the world’s sixth-largest producer, were, however, bearish for prices as the country’s November’s cocoa exports rose +35 per cent y/y to 38,015 tonnes.

ICCO revealed that reduced global cocoa inventories were supportive of cocoa prices. Forecaster, Maxar Technologies, said this year’s seasonal harmattan winds were the driest in six years, worsening crop conditions, noting that some Ivory Coast and Ghana cocoa farmers had reported that cocoa trees were beginning to suffer the effects of the seasonal dry and dusty harmattan winds, with leaves turning yellow and the cherelles (cocoa pods) withering.

Also, the European Cocoa Association (ECA) reported that Q4 European cocoa grindings fell -5.3 per cent y/y to 331,853 tonnes, the lowest in more than four years.

The Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA) reported that Q4 Asian cocoa grindings fell -0.5 per cent y/y to 210,111 tonnes, also the lowest in four years. In addition, the National Confectioners Association reported that Q4 North American cocoa bean grindings fell -1.2 per cent y/y to 102,761 tonnes.

Recall that between January and December 2024 price of cocoa beans in the country was increased by 733 per cent from N1.8 million to N15 million as the global price continue to surge over poor weather and diseases.

Also, as at December 21 2024, the price of the bean per metric tonne was N19.6 million ($11,900) in the global market.

In January this year, certified cocoa was traded at $3,889 per metric tonne in the Southwest; February, the spot price rose to $4,841, $6,443 and $6,866 respectively.

By March, prices of the bean escalated to $9,828, April, price was $12,216 before it nose dived to $9,082 in early November and increased to $11,900 in December.

According to the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), cocoa bean stocks level at the London exchange from the beginning to end of November 2024 decreased by 20 per cent from 26,010 tonnes to 20,770 tonnes.

In the United States, exchange stocks dropped by 11 per cent from 114,197 tonnes to 101,639 tonnes over the same time frame.

It noted that with regards to the nearby December 2024 contract, in November, London prices increased by 33 per cent as compared to 12 per cent for the 2023/24 season, saying that in New York, in November 2024, prices increased by 26 per cent as compared to 17 per cent in November 2023.



