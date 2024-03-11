2024 All-African Games: Nigeria Produces Six Gold Medals In Wrestling

It was an atmosphere of joy and excitement for Nigeria after the country’s wrestlers swept all the gold medals at the female wrestling events at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborodudu-led by example as captain of Nigerian Wrestlers to defeat Blandine Nyeh Ngiri of Cameroon 14-4

This was after Mercy Genesis kick-started the gold medal rush by winning the country’s first wrestling gold medal in the 50kg category

Multiple world medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye followed Blessing’s footsteps by beating Zineb Hassoune of Morocco with a pinfall.

Commonwealth champion and multiple African champion Mercy Genesis did not disappoint as she dispatched her Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Nada of Egypt 7-0.

African Games debutant Ogunsanya Christiana produced a dominant display in the 53kg to outclass her opponent Nogona Bakayoko of Cote D’Ivoire 11-0.

Hannah Reuben added more celebration to the already agog atmosphere after she defeated Amy Youin of Core d’Ivoire

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, while reacting, said the victory was as a result of hard work and dedication.

Igali gave kudos to the female wrestlers for complimenting their efforts in training with the incredible show at the female event.

“I thank the Lord for the victory today because we’ve been training but in all of this I’m so excited for these girls, they deserve it,” Igali said.

The president also thanked the Governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, for always supporting the athletes.

“His support enabled us to shine like we did today,” he added.

NAN reports that the Wrestling event continues on Monday as men freestyle wrestlers take to the mat.

In a similar development, Nigeria’s Anioluwapo Opeyori, the African Badminton champion, also won a gold and a silver medal in the Badminton event on Sunday.

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh shortly after the events, congratulated the athletes and coaches for their impressive performance.

He encouraged the athletes to stay focused on winning while assuring them of the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of sports in all ramifications.