2024: Akinterinwa Petitions Police, DSS Over Attack

Former Commissioner for Finance and governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Wale Akinterinwa has raised alarm over incessant attacks on his supporters and campaign materials.

The spokesman of Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation, Segun Ajiboye asked the police and Department of Security Service (DSS) to probe the attack on its members in Odigbo local government area of the state at the weekend.

Ajiboye drew the attention of the leaders of APC, and all well-meaning citizens of the state to the incessant attacks and wanton destruction of property and billboards of governorship aspirants by suspected thugs loyal to the governor.

Ajiboye said the suspected unleashed terror on the hapless citizens in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state. During the attack, he said the suspected thugs destroyed a large billboard of Wale Akinterinwa

His words “The actions these thugs have continued to drag the name of our great party in the mud in the state, while other political parties in the state stand and mock the follies going on in the Ondo APC.

“Like in our earlier calls, we urge leaders of the APC in Ondo State and at the national level to call Governor Aiyedatiwa to order before he destroys the party in the state.

“It is regrettable that despite our calls to the police and the DSS to ensure the safety of supporters of other aspirants and their properties across the state, the one-sided attacks and destructions have continued.

“We are, therefore, using this latest opportunity to call on the commissioner of police and the director of the state security service in Ondo State to be proactive and put measures in place to forestall any further attack on the people by thugs working for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“However, going forward, as good citizens of this wonderful state, we want to advise Governor Aiyedatiwa to use all the energies he dispenses trying to bring down other aspirants to provide verifiable answers to the alleged certificate forgery case dogging his footsteps.

“It is high time our dear governor stopped this ugly game of shame and stopped the desperate acts of trying to intimidate the aspirants.”