2024: Akinfolarin will win for APC- Hon. Adelegbe

A National Assembly member representing Owo/Ose federal constituency, Hon Timehin Adelegbe has said his former colleague, Mayowa Akinfolarin is the only aspirant that can deliver for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Adeleye, a two term member of National Assembly said Akinfolarin is the only APC governorship aspirant who can boast of winning 10 council areas in next month’s primary election.

The lawmaker who is the Director General (DG) of Mayowa Akinfolarin campaign organization stated this on Saturday in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore council areas respectively in continuation of aspirant’s consultation tour of the state’s 18 council areas ahead of the primary election.

According to him, the frontline aspirant is the most qualified person among the governorship aspirants due to his verse experience with visionary leadership skills and had contested seven times and won five times in election contests.

His words: “All the aspirants should be able to assess themselves, who among them can boast of winning one local government? For instance, in Ilaje local government, is it Lucky Aiyedatiwa or Olusola Oke that can boast of winning the Local Government where they both came from?

“In Okitipupa LG, who among the contestants has that place, none of them! Five aspirants are contesting from that local government and none of them can win the Local Government. But as I speak, I know Mayowa Akinfolarin has about ten local governments. Primary election is not about crowd but personalities.”

He predicted that Akinfolarin would win in Odigbo, Owo, Ose, Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko South-West among others.

His words “As at today, among the aspirants, he is the most qualified because of his experience in governance. His anticidents in politics has been long enough to earn him that experience.

“He had contested elections in seven occasions and he won five times. He was at the Ondo State House of Assembly for eight years, he was in the National Assembly for eight years, that’s not a joke. When he was in the national assembly, he was our caucus leader and I know he has character and integrity.

“Aside these, he has been Director in various parastatals, he was a deputy speaker in Ondo Assembly.

To me, we need a politician who has these experience. He’s grounded in politics and as we speak today, he’s the most qualified person to take the mantra of leadership.

“More importantly, the state is very polarized now, we need somebody who can unify the party and the state politically and in governance and Akinfolarin is the best person in position to do that.”

Akinfolarin in his speech called on APC members to focus on voting for candidate with quality and capacity, saying he knew how best to make people enjoy the dividends of democracy, an attribute that other contestants lack.

The chairman of the party in Ifedore council area, Tunde Fakuyi and other leaders assured Akinfolarin of Members support in their respective council areas towards becoming the candidate of the party.