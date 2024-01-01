2024: Aiyedatiwa Warns Political Gladiators Against Violence

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has warned against violence and inflammatory statements that could cause crises in the State ahead of the governorship election later in the year.

In his first broadcast, since he assumed office as governor following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa advised political parties and gladiators to shun conduct that can plunge the state into needless crisis.

The governor described last year as one of the most trying years since the existence as a State, saying the death of Akeredolu left an indelible mark on the annals of time and that his contributions to the development of our State, and indeed Nigeria, are etched in history.

He however promised to give the late former Governor a befitting State burial and also immortalize his name. He said he will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of the State.

Speaking on the forthcoming election, Aiyedatiwa said “As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election.

“However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants, and their followers to eschew violent conducts that can threaten the peace and tranquillity of our State and ensure that they follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire. The election should be a contest of ideas and choices and not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny.”

Aiyedatiwa expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and elder statesmen in the State and other stakeholders for the roles they played in dousing tension during the critical time of need.

According to him, Akeredolu’s death was preceded by events that tested the State in diverse ways. He said those challenges have shaped his resolve to, more than ever before, bring the people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State.

His words “It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources into building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid. While acknowledging that 2023 was a very tough year, it also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2024 and beyond. I am filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come.

“It is in the light of this that I signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law on the last working day of 2023. This was done to allow us to hit the ground running on the first working day of the new year to deliver results that will restore the faith of our people in this administration.

“The budget, which we christened ‘Budget of Economic Resilience’, will instigate development while we will critically prioritize the present needs of the people and create the conditions for a desirable future with prudent use of our collective resources.

“This budget underscores our determination to put workers’ welfare as a top priority. We will also focus on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects.

“Let me acknowledge the hard work and sacrifice of our civil and public servants who, despite the challenges created by uncertainties for most of the year, remained resolute in keeping the government and our State running.

“I must also thank all our traditional rulers, religious leaders, labour leaders, security agencies, and the media for their support for the government in the years past and urge them to build on such support for us in this new year.

“As we celebrate the opportunities before us in this New Year, I wish to also use this occasion to affirm my commitment to the people of Ondo State. I am persuaded that He who has brought us this far will faithfully help us throughout this new year.