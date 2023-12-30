2024: Aiyedatiwa Battles Major Challenges, Shops for Deputy

Ahead of next year’s g o v e r n o r s h i p primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the newly sworn-in governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has major hurdles to cross if he is to remain power beyond 2024. This is coming as the new entrant into the Governors’ Forum is already battling the choice of who becomes his deputy among about five other challenges, as he assumes office following the death of the former occupier of the office, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

According to different sources within the Ondo political space, the first challenge is that of who replaces him as deputy among the lot presently jostling for the position. This is a major hurdle for the governor to cross as those loyal to the ilaje-born governor are already talking about positioning him for the sole ticket of the APC.

Deputy Governorship Slot

A major challenge that may pitch Aiyedatiwa against many is how to position those who were in trenches with him during the battle to remain in of- fice as Deputy Governor, which culminates into him being the Acting governor. For instance, some of those eyeing the Deputy Governorship seat which became vacant with the elevation of Aiyedatiwa as the governor, includes the Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Rasaq Obe; Special Adviser on MDG, and Mrs. Bunmi Ademosu whom the wife of the former governor, Betty had accused of sneaking concoctions to her husband when he was sick and that she was having nocturnal meetings to become the Deputy Governor.

Also, the Chief of Staff to Akeredolu, Chief Olugbenga Ale, is rumoured to be interested in the Deputy Governorship slot to compensate Owo for the loss of their son, Akeredolu. Findings by Saturday Telegraph also show that a former federal lawmaker, Alade Mayorkun; Olu- muyiwa Adu and a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Develop- ment in the state, Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, are among the key players. Others include a son of the Afenifere Leader, Kehinde Fasoranti; Rasaq Obe, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, and Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, who is a daughter of the late governor of the State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

However, the people from Owo, the hometown of the late Akeredolu, are hoping for the slot to pacify people from their ex- traction who are currently mourning over the death of the former Governor. A credible source within the cabinet said; “Owo people are seriously hoping. Some politicians in that area are rooting for a former gubernatorial aspirant, Jamiu Ekungba, to be the next Deputy Governor. But Owo is not united as another set of political thinkers opined that Jumoke Ajasin who was also a former gubernatorial aspirant will give the area quality representation due to her calmness and maturity.”

“It is confusing because the tradition doesn’t even favour Ondo North because once we have a Southern Governor, it is a norm for the Deputy to come from Ondo Central Senatorial District, the source noted.”

Uniting the stakeholders

Another challenge that confronts Aiyedatiwa is how to unite the contending forces in the politics of the state. As a result of the battle to ward off impeachment threat to becoming Acting Governor and eventual Governor, many political battles have been fought on both sides of the divide between pro and anti-Aiyedatiwa. Since he emerged as governor, many of the core loyalists of Akeredolu have resigned from government. Their resignation showed discontentment with Aiyedatiwa and would be waiting to take their pounds of flesh on him.

Aiyedatiwa took over the reins of government in Ondo State following the death of the former occupant of the office, after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. With the oath of office and allegiance taken on Wednesday, the former Deputy Governor has become the fifth governor of the state since the beginning of the present political dispensation in 1999. He is to remain in office until February 24, 2025, when another governor would be sworn in, except he wins a re-election. Although Aiyedatiwa may be eyeing the sole ticket of the Ondo APC, he may have to battle with other aspirants for the ticket.

Confronting gale of resignations

As a result of the battle to ward off impeachment threat to becoming Acting Governor and eventual Governor, many political battles have been fought on both sides of the divide between pro and anti-Aiye- datiwa. Since he emerged as governor, many of the core loyalists of Akeredolu have resigned from the cabinet. Those who have thrown in their resignation letters include Special Adviser to Akeredolu of Union Matters, Mr. Dare Aragbaye; Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde; Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale; and Commissioner for Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Mr. Raheem Aminu, as more resignations are expected in the coming days.

Those who resigned from the gov- ernment said they based their action on the death of Akeredolu who appointed them to their various positions. Although the tone of the letters are different from one person to another, the principle of the letter remains the same. The letter of Aragbaye reads: “I write to refer to the subject above and to resign my appointment as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties with effect from today, Wednesday, 27 December 2023. My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my Principal, a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN CON, whom I am loyal to, even in death.

I sincerely thank his excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council first as a Head of Service and now as Special Adviser”. Similarly, the resignation letter of Olatunde read “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I tender my resignation as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, effective from Wednesday 27, 2023. My decision to resign from office is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely death of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. Throughout my tenure as the Chief Press Secretary, I was fortunate to witness firsthand the exceptional qualities of Governor Akeredolu.

His courage, truthfulness, and honesty were unrivaled, and they served as a constant source of inspiration for me. His leadership and dedication to the development of our state ignited within me a drive and passion to serve and contribute my quota to the progress of our beloved state. Governor Akeredolu was not only an administrator but also a rare gem whose personality exuded honour and courage. It was a privilege to have served under his administration and to have been associatal individual. His demise has left a deep void in our hearts, and we mourn the loss of our hero and benefactor.

In light of this tragedy, I believe it is essential for everyone to honour and respect Governor Akeredolu’s legacy and memory. As we navigate through this difficult period, I beseech all to support one another and draw strength from the unity that our late governor exemplified. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone includ- ing journalists, politicians, and other stakeholders for the support, guidance, and opportunities I received during my time as Chief Press Secretary. It has been an invaluable experience working alongside such dedicated professionals, and I will cherish the memories and lessons from this role.

I understand the challenges that lie ahead for our state, and I have faith in the resilience of our people to overcome them. Moving forward, I will continue to contribute to the development of our society in any way I can, carrying with me the principles and values instilled in me by my mentor, principal, and father, Governor Akeredolu.” Aside from those who have resigned, many are expected to throw in the towel. Some would resign to contest the governorship election while others would leave in solidarity with the late governor. Those who have shown interest in the governorship included the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu.

Political Structures

Keeping the political class busy would be a huge task as he was hitherto in the shadow of his boss, Governor Akeredolu. Now that he has taken over the rein of government, there are pressures on him to dissolve the existing political structures to enable him to be fully in charge of the political affairs of the state. Some leaders who have felt alienated are now pushing for inclusiveness. This has made Aiyedayiwa to have new and emergency friends who want to be in charge of the affairs of the state. This development would lead to a clash of interests among the political gladiators in the state.

It is expected that the State Executive Council would be dissolved to pave the way for the loyalists of Aiyedatiwa in government. Also, the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LC- DAs) might be dissolved to allow the governor to compensate his supporters at the grassroots. However, this may anger the APC leaders whose nominees would be forced out of office. It would be re- called that the first assignment of the late Akeredolu when he returned from Germany in September was the signing of the LCDA bill into law.

This was followed by the inauguration of caretaker committees for the local governments and LC- DAs. However, the decision to freeze the account of the council led to uproar until the government rescinded the decision. The APC structure which was in a firm grip of Akeredolu is another battle that lies ahead. From the State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin to political ward chairmen were supporters of the late Governor of the State. Aiyeda- tiwa would need the structure if he wants the ticket of the party to contest the 2024 governorship election.

Adetimehin was booed by Aiyedatiwa supporters during his inauguration at the Cocoa Conference Hall, which showed no love lost between the gladiators. Dissolving these structures would lead to litigation that may cost the party the State. It must be recalled that one of the conditions for Aiyedatiwa to assume office as Acting Governor was not to tamper with the party structure.

Assembly Leadership

The House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji is another battle that lies ahead. It must be recalled that most of the lawmakers signed the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa until it was halted by the court. With the change of guard, the Governor may want a change in the leadership of the Assembly. The Speaker is from Ondo Central while his Deputy, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan is from the South while the Leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmola- suyi, is from the North senatorial district.

Now that the governorship has left the North to the South senatorial district, it is expected that the leadership of the Assembly will change. However, Aiyedatiwa had signed an agreement not to tamper with the leadership of the Assembly when he met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Policy Direction

One of the questions agitating the minds of the people is whether or not Aiyedatiwa would continue with the policies of his predecessor, especially the State Security Network codename Amotekun. The network was inaugurated following the incessant clashes between herders and farmers, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes in the state. The residents fear that the governor may deny it funding and cripple the activities of the security agency. The shift in policy direction started when Aiyedatiwa ordered the removal of the barricade along Oba-Adesida road, the development that has led to the return of traffic gridlock along the route.