2024 AGM: Wema Bank Shareholders Express Confidence In Financial Performance

Share

Wema Bank has received a unanimous vote of confidence from its shareholders nationwide following the disclosure of a record-breaking financial performance at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually in Lagos on May 22, 2025.

According to the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report, Wema Bank posted remarkable growth, with Gross Earnings soaring by 91.51% to N432.34 billion from N225.75 billion in 2023. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 135.16% to N102.51 billion, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 140.13% to N86.29 billion.

Total Deposits increased by 35.65% to N2.52 trillion, and Total Assets grew 60.04% to N3.59 trillion, surpassing the N3 trillion mark for the first time since crossing the N1 trillion milestone in 2021.

Customer loans expanded by 49.94%, closing at N1.20 trillion. The Bank’s flagship brands, Wema and ALAT, continue to gain strong public acceptance, contributing to the robust growth in retail deposits. The Non-Performing Loan ratio improved, falling to 3.86% from the previous year.

Shareholders praised the Bank’s stellar performance. Mr. Matthew Akinlade described it as “very outstanding,” while Ambassador Dr. Olatunde Okelana called it “historical,” also commending Wema Bank’s focus on employee welfare. Mrs. Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, applauded the Bank’s resilience amid economic challenges and highlighted its impressive gender diversity—38% female representation on the board—and full attendance at board meetings.

Chairman Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola expressed gratitude to shareholders, customers, employees, regulators, and partners for their support, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to sustained growth.

Managing Director/CEO Moruf Oseni outlined plans to maintain momentum, emphasizing continued investment in technology, operational efficiency, innovation, and service excellence.

He announced the completion of a N150 billion Rights Issue and proposed raising an additional N50 billion through private placement, pending shareholder approval. This would bring Wema Bank’s qualifying capital to over N267 billion, reinforcing its strong position ahead of the 2026 CBN recapitalisation deadline.

At the AGM, shareholders authorized the re-election of board members, approval of audit and board member remunerations, and the payment of a dividend of N1 per share.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary alongside these milestones, Wema Bank has demonstrated its resilience and capacity to lead the African financial sector while delivering exceptional value to stakeholders.

Share