2024 Admission Into KWASU Closed, Management Warns Public Against Fraudsters

The Management of Kwara State University (KWASU) has disclosed that the 2024/2025 admission process into undergraduate programmes of the institution has been completed, with academic activities going on in earnest.

It, therefore, warned members of the public against falling victim’s to fraudulent and faceless individuals on social media asking candidates still seeking admission into the institution to go to a location for assistance, saying this is all fraud.

A statement by the Ag. Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, said: “This notice has become important to prevent any member of the public from falling victim to fraud.

“The Management of KWASU hereby urges the public to disregard messages by faceless persons on social media or sent to them personally, asking candidates still seeking admission into the institution to go to a location for assistance.

There is no directive of this nature from the Management, and the public is warned to beware of unscrupulous individuals who would prey on their needs.

“The public should also note that the University utilises official mediums and signed statements by officers of the institution to disseminate information to the public.”

