2024: A year of sorrow, misery, hunger

In another three days, 2024 will be history. For many, it is one year that would remain unforgettable because of the agonies it brought. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN chronicles some of the major incidents that brought tears to homes in 2024

When the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, prophesied that Nigerians would face hard times in 2024, it was not unexpected for a number of Nigerians already battling the consequences of the announcement fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the Naira.

But the revered cleric’s prediction that the economic hardship battled by Nigerians would ease with time provided a ray of hope for some.

Specifically, the Christian leader said:“Things will get worse before it gets better in 2024.”

With days left for Nigerians to bid farewell to 2024, a great number of Nigerians interviewed by Sunday Telegraph still lament chronic hardship. In what appears to confirm Nigeria’s hardship status, last week, at least, 70 Nigerians went to their early graves in food-related stampedes in different states in Nigeria, according to the Foundation for Investigative Journalism.

A national newspaper, Daily Trust, put the number of people, who died in food-related stampedes at 96 in 2024 – the highest in 11 years.

But beyond deaths induced by hunger, protests against hardship, building collapse, banditry and terrorism, floods, among other disasters, also brought tears to homes.

Sunday Telegraph examines some tear-provoking incidents in 2024.

Hunger-related stampedes

Last week, food-related stampedes killed about 70 in Ibadan, Oyo State; Okija, Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

For instance, at a children’s Christmas party hosted by Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, no fewer than 35 people died in a stampede on December 18 at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Prior to the aforementioned stampedes, during the rice distribution reportedly seized by the Nigeria Customs Service, which was sold at N10,000 for 25kg per bag, no fewer than seven people reportedly died in the stampede during the distribution in February 2024, in Yaba, Lagos.

In March this year, during an almsgiving exercise by Shafa Holdings Company Plc, a petroleum marketing company, in Bauchi State, seven people were reported dead

In April, during the distribution of palliatives at the residence of Senator Aliyu Wamakko in Sokoto State, at least, eight persons were said to have died, with several others injured.

On March 22, 2024, two female students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, reportedly died in a stampede that occurred at the university’s convocation square.

Buried under rubble

In recent times, reports indicated a surge in cases of building collapse.

For instance, in the wee hours of Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11 people died following the collapse of a multi-storey building on Temidire Street, Jegede, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Killed by the collapse of the building that once served as a healing home, which was owned by one Baba Olapade, an Octogenarian, were seven patients, three of Baba Olapade’s grandchildren and his first wife, Sunday Telegraph gathered.

Also, in October, a two-storey building collapsed on Amusu Street, in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.

In July, 22 pupils were reported dead when a school building collapsed in Jos, Plateau State. According to the state Commissioner of Information, Musa Ashoms, 154 persons suffered different degrees of injuries.

In November, a three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Abacha Road area of the new Government Reservation Area in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The incident happened barely five days after another three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ogbogoro Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier in February, in Anambra State, at least, five persons died and 20 were injured when a two-storey building collapsed at Odu-Igbo market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

In April, a storey building collapsed at Ita Faaji in the Lagos Island area of Lagos, killing at least, one person, leaving at least, three people injured.

In May, at least, 10 people were injured when a four-storey building collapsed in the Iga Idunganran area of Lagos Island.

Similarly, a mosque collapsed in the Papa Ajao area of Lagos in the same month, leaving three people dead.

Also, in July, no fewer than five persons died in Abia State, when a three-storey building collapsed at Obingwu Community, Ukwa West Local Government Area.

According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, Nigeria witnessed 635 building collapse cases between 1974 and November 5, 2024.

It stated that Lagos State recorded the highest cases, with 55.28 per cent of recorded building collapse incidents in Nigeria.

“Lagos State accounts for 55.28 per cent of recorded building collapse incidents in Nigeria. Abuja followed in second place with 4.25 per cent, Anambra ranks third with 4.09 per cent, Oyo is fourth, and Kano holds fifth place with 3.46 per cent. Taraba, Bayelsa, Gombe, and Yobe states each recorded their first building collapse incident in 2022. In Zamfara, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Gombe, Katsina, and Kebbi states, there has been only one recorded building collapse,” the report stated .

Wasted by bandits, terrorists

According to the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, throughout 2024, civilians faced intensified violence across Nigeria and near-daily attacks by armed groups. It further stated that Since January, at least, 580 civilians, primarily women and girls, have been kidnapped in incidents across several states, including in Borno and Kaduna. It added that in June, at least, 50 people were killed and an unspecified number of residents abducted by gunmen in Katsina State.

“Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have continued to launch devastating attacks in their stronghold regions of Yobe and Borno states. On 29 June, a series of female suicide bombing attacks in the town of Gwoza, Borno State, resulted in at least 32 deaths and more than 100 injuries. On 1 September, insurgents launched a devastating attack in Mafa, Yobe State, killing at least 128 villagers. Those who discovered the bodies found a lengthy note supposedly left in the name of ISWAP, listing purported grievances,” it said .

Recently, the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that Nigerians paid ₦2.23Trillion as ransom to kidnappers in 12 months stirred controversy.

The NBS said the payments were made between May 2023 and April 2024.

#EndBadGovernance protests as response to hardship

Following protests -#Endbadgovernance protests- over what the organisers called economic hardship, at least, 23 protesters were killed across Nigeria, according to Amnesty International.

Amnesty International further noted that over 1,200, including minors were also detained

In a report published on November 28 and titled, “Bloody August: Nigerian Government’s Violent Crackdown on #Endbadgovernance Protests”, it documents what it deemed the violent crackdown on peaceful protests against economic hardship.

It stated: “Bloody August: Nigerian Government’s Violent Crackdown on #Endbadgovernance Protests” documents the violent crackdown on peaceful protests against rampant corruption and economic hardship. Those killed included 20 young people, an older person and two children.

“In all cases the victims were shot by the police, firing live ammunition at close range, often at the head or torso, suggesting that officers were shooting to kill. Two survivors suffered injuries after being shot by police in the arm and legs; others were suffocated by the indiscriminate use of tear gas.”

It added that the Nigerian authorities must hold the police and other security agencies to account for unleashing deadly force on people, who did not constitute an imminent threat to lives.

“It is shocking that police have engaged in flagrant denials of wrongdoing despite public evidence to the contrary, and this speaks to their utter disregard for the sanctity of human lives. President Bola Tinubu must constitute an independent and impartial investigation of human rights violations during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

“People in Nigeria witnessed unbelievable lawlessness as security personnel fired live ammunition at peaceful protesters. The death toll could be higher than 24 because of the authorities’ desperate efforts to cover up the atrocities.”

Meanwhile, the arraignment of 76 detained #EndBadGovernance protesters, including minors, at the Federal High Court, Abuja sparked outrage nationwide.

Some of the protesters, netizens observed, looked sickly, malnourished and struggled to stand in the courtroom.

In his reaction, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, wrote on his X page: “The horrific scene we witnessed, reminiscent of a Nazi concentration camp, underscores the low value this government places on the lives of our most vulnerable citizens.

“It is abhorrent that children are being criminalised for expressing their discontent with policies that have directly impacted their lives.”

Floods of death

In September, heavy rainfall caused the Alau Dam in Borno State to overflow, leading to major floods in and around the city of Maiduguri. The floods, Borno State government said, had a devastating effect on markets, houses, livestock, and many health facilities, seeing almost 400,000 people registered in 30 makeshift displacement sites .

Also, the floods, which affected a million and left 37 people dead, is the worst in 30 years, according to Borno government.

In the South, following the release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority, residents and business owners in Isheri, Arepo, Lafenwa, Warewa, and other adjoining communities along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State groaned as flood water ravaged their communities, forcing a great number to relocate.

As of September, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the flood situation across Nigeria had become a major humanitarian crisis, with 31 states and 180 Local Government Areas (LGAs) severely affected.

“Over 1,083,141 individuals have been impacted by the relentless rains, leading to widespread displacement, loss of lives, and destruction of homes and livelihoods. The floods have left 641,598 persons displaced, 285 people dead, and 2,504 injured. Houses, farmlands, and critical infrastructure have been devastated, with 98,242 homes affected,” it added.

Tackling effects of climate change

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Head of Communication, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Oladapo Soneye, explained that the effects of floods could get worse should all stakeholders fail to address the question of climate change.

“Climate change is making us have a downpour. So ,once we have a downpour, it means we have excess water.Because we are experiencing deforestation at an alarming rate, it makes the effects of climate change even more severe. The trees we have is what is helping us to put the soil together.

“Once this is not there, it means that the ground is left bare. So, when we have a downpour,we are bound to get the consequences. That’s the challenge we are having. We know that it is always said that we have depleted the Ozone layer as a result of carbon emission . It is not the carbon emission that we have now that is causing the current problem.

“It is what has been done many years ago as a result of industrialisation, as a result of unsustainable lifestyle, as a result of not paying attention to the environment. So, whatever negative activity we engage in now will definitely have consequences.”

On what governments at all levels should do to make the environment more friendly, Shoneye said: “Government needs to intensify campaigns by using every platform to tell people that they need to take care of their environment. Some of the human activities that lead to emission of carbon.

“We need to campaign that people need to reduce carbon released into the environment. How do we reduce carbon? It means that the number of cars we have on the road will have to be reduced. It means that we have to use less generators. And if we have to reduce that, power supply must improve.”

A former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building ( NIOB) , Kunle Awobodu, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, expressed concerns about the possibility of more cases of building collapse in Nigeria if the culture of due diligence continues to suffer negligence. He identified the economy as a major factor driving Nigerians to embrace substandard materials.

“We must try and revive the culture of due diligence and embrace building regulations in totality. The major thing is that when there are regulations that are supposed to guide the process of procurement, the process of erecting buildings and they are not obeyed, there is bound to be a report of disaster. You know when the economy is not also sound, the tendency for people to cut corners, beat inflation, reduce quality or standard in the construction process will result in disaster. So, the economy is a factor. Inflation is a major challenge. As of November last year, a tonne of TMG was selling for about half a million naira per tonne, but today,it is over a million naira. So, when you are on a project from that time, it becomes difficult to gain the cooperation of the client for constant review of prices. So, those are parts of the challenges.

“We are an import-dependent country. The scarcity of dollars is really affecting us. The tendency for substandard materials to be patronized is high. So, that is why there is always a need to try to cut our coat according to our cloth. More people are going into investment building as developers but do they take advice from professionals? ”

Need to prioritise food production in 2025

Speaking on what the government should do to ease the hardship confronting Nigerians to discourage more people from pouring into the street for protests, Dr Ogunniyi Babatope of the Economics Department in the University of Lagos , in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said: “You will realise recently that the hike in price is beginning to come down gradually. If you go to the market, you will know this. It is not as high as it used to be some few weeks ago. Why? Demand and supply are now making what we call genuine interaction. And when we have the forces of demand and supply working as expected, the price is the main thing they are working to get, and in economics, we call it the attunement of various market prices. What’s the way forward? The new season is here with us. Many people will have to be engaged in the normal thing we are known for, and that’s agriculture. People may be adrift and say they are looking for a solution. The government must see food production as being the number one thing. If the government is not there to do this, then it is going to be another hell in the coming years because after food, the next thing is food itself. If you have money today, the first thing you think of is what to eat. So that government involvement is very germaine.”

He added: “Thank God for the upcoming local government autonomy. I hope and still believe the local government will be able to address the issue of peasant farmers. Getting them basic insecticide, getting them various seedlings and seeds. It is possible to plough acres of land and engage all these young people roaming the streets,and put them on a salary, instead of sitting down in offices doing nothing. Each local government must define its own comparative advantage, where if you are in the rainforest, the kind of crops that will grow there should be their focus. Not someone in the rainforest that will be thinking of growing rice.”

