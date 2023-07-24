2023W/Cup: We know how to handle Nigeria – Australian defender

Ahead of the second group match, Australia defender Charlie Grant has said they understand how to play against Nigeria’s Super Falcons. The Matildas are currently on top of the group after a narrow 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria is placed 3rd after a goalless draw against Canada.

Grant said the game against Ireland was difficult because the Irish sat deep but they expect Super Falcons to open the game. ”It’ll probably be a bit more of an open game on Thursday because Ireland do sit in a block and Nigeria do like to press high.

“So it might even give them more of an opportunity to shine even more,” she said Australia and Super Falcons will trade tackles in Brisbane on Thursday