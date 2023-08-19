2023 World Twins Festival For October 14

Preparations for this year’s edition the annual World Twins Festival have commenced, with the organisers announcing October 14 date for the festival holding in Igbo-Ora, its traditional home in Oyo State.

A statement by The Most Famous Twins in African Tourism and initiators of the festival, Ambassador Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, noted that this year is a special edition for the festival, which is expected to feature among others unique and encompassing cultural displays by the twins.

The statement further disclosed that, ‘‘the festival aimed at showcasing the multifunctional promotion of international twinning cultural heritance of Igbo-Ora, which has the highest concentration of living multiple births in the world. An open event for twins, triplets, quadruplets and other multiple births, with the families and love ones.

Different events have also been slated a week prior to the festival day. These include twins quiz and essay competitions among twins in secondary schools, and twins’ novelty football match.

The Chairman, Festival Working Committee, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jamiu Adedamola Badmus, The Olu-Aso of Iberekodo, has revealed that this year’s festival will October 13 witness the installation of some prominent sons and daughters of Igbo-Ora as chiefs in Igbo-Ora.

The Olu of Igbo-Ora, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, will lead other traditional rulers of the town to perform this honour. Oyo State, governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who doubles as the Chief host of the festival is expected to welcome all participants to the festival’s grand finale holds at the festival arena, Methodist Grammar School Field, Igbo-Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria.

The statement further stated that the grand finale which is the Twins Pilgrimage Day, will feature twins talent show, twins fashion show, cooking contest, twins cuisines, display of some ageless twins statues and cultural performances among others.