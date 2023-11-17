2023 World Toilet Day: FG Seeks More Collaboration To End Open Defecation By 2025

The Federal Government on Friday called for more collaboration between stakeholders in the water, sanitation and environment sectors to end open defecation in the country by the year 2025.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, made the call at a joint press briefing organised by his Ministry and that of Environment as part of activities commemorating the 2023 World Toilet Day (WTD) which is celebrated on the 19th of November every year.

The Minister said, that though appreciable progress has been made towards attaining the set target with 105 local governments and 40,000 communities across the country declared Open Defecation Free (ODF), more needs to be done through sustained campaigns and sensitization in urban and rural communities on the need for people to desist from open defecation.

Prof. Utsev explained that the media briefing was part of activities aimed at mobilizing action at all levels through building synergy to improve sustainable access to sanitation in the country.

He noted that his Ministry was committed towards reaching out to every Nigerian with a message on safe toilets and sanitation systems.

The Minister pointed out that achieving universal access to sanitation services for all requires the contributions of all by reporting indiscriminate dumping of sludge, fixing leaking water and waste pipes as well as emptying full septic tanks.

He acknowledged the immense support and contributions by Reckitt Benckiser, Water Aide, UNICEF, WORLD BANK PEWASH and other development partners in providing modern toilet facilities to communities and encouraged Nigerians to desist from open defecation.

Prof. Utsev’s counterpart from Environment Mr Balarabe Lawal, called on Nigerians to take the campaign against open defecation seriously by constructing decent toilet facilities in their communities.