2023: Women Who Shaped the Polity

Despite the shrinking political space for women in the country, some Nigerian women weathered the storm and contributed their quota in the political and leadership development of the nation in 2023, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The year 2023 is not eventful for Nigerian women considering the declining number of women elected into different elective positions during the 2023 general election. The women also failed to meet the 35 percent affirmative action in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu. Despite these obvious challenges, some women excelled and represented the interest of women locally and globally in both political and leadership positions in the year under review.

Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria has distinguished herself as a politician with substance, having served as a senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2023. She was one of the pillars of support for her husband’s presidential victory, mobilizing women, especially in Northern Nigeria and South-West geopolitical zone for President Tinubu. She is also using her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, to impact many Nigerians across the country. In less than eight months of becoming the First Lady of the country, she has assisted and supported over 250 senior citizens in Edo State.

The beneficiaries between the ages of 65 and 95 were drawn from across the three senatorial districts of the state. The initiative has also donated the sum of N500 million to 500 families affected by violent conflicts in six local government areas of Plateau State. Apart from these, the initiative has awarded scholarships to 43 Nigerian Students in tertiary institutions, ICT training and empowerment to women within the FCT among others. In 2019, Remi Tinubu was listed alongside Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tony Elumelu and other prominent people for the Eko Excellence Awards.

In 2020, she called for the creation of state police as a way of tackling the rising spate of insecurity in the country. She is a firm believer in investing in Society’s Human Capital and Her Youth Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Scheme in collaboration with the Good Boys and Girls Empowerment Scheme (GBGES) has produced 1`172 beneficiaries. About 164 youths were trained on various skills and received start- up kits and capital of about N40,000 each. In March 2021, Senator Remi Tinubu proposed a bill to reform the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to make it a more viable entity. She also received the award for the most impactful female senator at The Guardian-organized International Women’s Day Summit 2021.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has continued her service to humanity across the world. She was again named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2023. Forbes is an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family with a particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law. Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director- General of the WTO. She took office on 1 March 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as Director- General.

She is a global finance expert, an economist and an international development professional with over 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. She was formerly chairperson of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Since its creation in 2000, Gavi has immunized 760 million children globally and saved thirteen million lives. She was previously on the Boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc.

Mo Abudu

Mosunmola Abudu is a Media Mogul and Philanthropist. She is the Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife TV and Africa’s Most Successful Woman. She was named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2023. Abudu headed the Human Resources and Training department at ExxonMobil. She also created and produced Moments with Mo, a popular Nigerian TV show. She has received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Babcock University and an honorary doctorate of Doctor of Arts from the University of Westminster. She has made immense contributions to the Media Industry, with EbonyLife’s partnership with Netflix being one of many.

Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has become one of the most powerful ministers in the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The office she is occupying is very powerful considering the amount of resources allocated and released to the ministry under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. So far, she has continued in the foot- print of her predecessor with the ministry receiving attention from the President and it is expected that the ministry will play a critical role in carrying out the social interventions of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Tinubu.

Before becoming a minister, Edu served as national women leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC). She was Cross River State Commissioner for Health until her resignation in 2022. She was also the National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

The Minister of Women Affairs is gradually becoming the most controversial minister under the administration of President Tinubu. Since her appointment, she has been in the eye of the storm. Her remarks and reactions in certain events have elicited a mixed bag of comments. Some have her back, others criticize her, and in one of the cases, she has also come out to clarify what she said. For instance, the minister stirred up a hornet’s nest when she waded into the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar.

She publicly threatened to jail the victims if they were found to be lying. As the dust settled over the UNICAL controversy, Kennedy-Ohanenye made another controversial statement at the Anambra Investment Summit. She suggests that children should be employed in producing everyday items like toothpicks, matchboxes, cotton buds and sanitary pads to expedite urban development. The minister made another controversial statement during a press conference in Abuja on October 16, she boldly threatened to sue the United Nations alleging mismanagement of funds intended to benefit Nigerians.

She has also advocated that women should be exempted from paying taxes. Speaking at a recent event, she said: “I am begging the Army, the task force in the motor park and Police, when my women, my Pink Riders start their Keke across the nation, leave them alone, just secure them for me just give them security.”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Forty-four-year-old Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in the year under review, continued her intellectual exploits across the world. She is a Nigerian writer whose works range from novels to short stories to nonfiction. She has emerged as one of Nigeria’s biggest brands outside the shores of this nation and she continues to break boundaries. She is an advocate for gender equality in Nigeria and across the world and an unapologetic feminist true and true.

Her TedEx speech, ‘We should all be feminist ‘ was sampled by American songstress, Beyonce in 2012 – she wrote the following the novels Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013), the short story collection The Thing Around Your Neck (2009), and the book-length essay We Should All Be Feminists (2014). Her most recent books are Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (2017), Zikora (2020) and Notes on Grief (2021). In 2008, she was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant. Her novel Half of A Yellow Sun won the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

She was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant in 2008. She co-curated the PEN World Voices Festival in 2015. In 2021, BBC recognised her as one of the BBC’s 100 Women of 2022. The renowned author has been awarded the highest honour of Harvard Univer- sity, the W.E.B Du Bois medal. In January 2023, she received a chieftaincy title in her hometown: Odeluwa Abba (meaning: the one who writes for the world), making her the first female chief.

Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu is an activist and business- woman. She is the founder of the #Bring- BackOur Girls and a prominent frontier of the #ENDSARS movement. In 2020, she was recognised by the BBC’s 100 Women and by New African magazine as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Africans. In 2023, she became more popular with her support for the Obident Movement and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi. This position endured among the youths and the supporters of Obi.