2023 Women Afrobasket: D’Tigress depart Nigeria for Rwanda

Ahead of the 2023 Women Afrobasketball Championship, Nigeria’s D’Tigress departed the shores of the country for Kigali, Rwanda venue of the event. After the opening trials in the United States and Nigeria, the defending champions have been in camp preparing to defend their crown.

The team and technical crew arrived at the airport on Tuesday morning ready to leave for Rwanda. The Nigerian side will play the opening game of the championship on Friday 28 of July against DR Congo. Players on board were Amy Okonkwo, Mujrjanatu Musa, Pallas KunanyiAkpannah, Adenike Olawuyi, Lauren Ebo, Blessing Ejiofor, Sarah Ogoke, Toyosi Abiola, Okoro Ifunanya, Adeyeye Adebola. Others are Tom Taiwo, Elizabeth Balogun and Erica Ogwumike.