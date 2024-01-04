2023: We Nabbed 417 Suspects, Seized N135.6bn Worth Drugs – Oyo NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Oyo State Command, has disclosed that it arrested 417 suspects for various drug offences, made total seizures of about eight tonnes of various Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances with a market value of ₦135, 602, 114.400 and secured the conviction of 54 persons within 2023.

Disclosing this in Ibadan on Wednesday, Mutiat Okuwobi, the Public Relations Officer {PRO} of the Oyo Command on the instruction of Olayinka Joe-Fadile, the Commander, said offences committed by the convicts and suspects included dealing in Cannabis sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado, Ice, Arizona, codeine, beverage mixed with cannabis sativa called Monkey Tail and various other psychotropic substances in the year 2023.

The PRO said: ”The Command recorded a total seizure of 3034.004kg (3.3 Tonnes) of Cannabis sativa and other narcotic and psychotropic substances that had a market value of ₦125,442,993.00 during the period under review.

”During the year, the Command discovered 1.865295 hectares of cannabis farm located at Ido and Akinyele LGAs and 4663.237kg (4.6 Tonnes) of Cannabis sativa with a market value of ₦10, 259, 121.400 was also destroyed during the year 2023.

We also. made a total seizure of about eight tonnes of various Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances with a market value of ₦135, 602, 114.400. Out of 91 suspects charged to court (9 females, 82 males), 54 suspects were convicted for various drug offences with jail terms ranging from six months to ten years”.

The State Commander, Cmdr. Olayinka Joe-Fadile strongly believes that “drug is a catalyst for every crime, violent or not. Removing drugs from the equation enhances our drive towards a crime-free society. It is our collective efforts against drug abuse that can sanitize our society”, the release said.