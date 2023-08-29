2023 Unemployment Rate: NBS Misleading Nigerians – NGO

…says such wrong information could affect future govt policies

Mr Paschal Amakiri, founder of Paschal Amakiri Youth Inclusion and Support Initiative (PAYIS) has berated the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for publishing that the unemployment rate in Nigeria is at 4.1 per cent in Q1 2023.

Amakiri said that the sudden dramatic drop in Nigeria’s unemployment rate from 33.3 per cent to 4.1 per cent as claimed by the NBS is unbelievable.

He said that the Unemployment rate in Nigeria cannot be at 4.1 per cent especially now that inflation, cost of transportation and poor salaries has kept people unemployed.

He said that policies, exchange rates and inflation are not favourable to business and as such business expansion is not permissible.

Amakiri advised the NBS to stay clear of publishing figures that may not be reflective of the true situation of unemployment in Nigeria, to avoid misleading people and undermining the reputation of the organization.

He said that to reduce unemployment, there must be job creation and urged NBS to give Nigerians figures of new jobs created in this quarter.

“Let them give us figures of business that expanded in this quarter, especially with the high cost of transportation, petroleum products and terrible exchange rates.”

He said that instead of the NBS publishing factual data on the real number of Nigerian youths (doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, software engineers etc.) leaving the country daily as a result of unemployment, low payment, hardship etc. it is busy publishing questionable statistics.

“Such publications from the NBS can be seen as biased and could either be politically masterminded. Such publications can negatively impact policies. Nigerian youths deserve inclusion and youth-friendly policies that will address youth unemployment,” he said.

Amakiri challenged the NBS to publish in detail what they sampled, where they sampled and how they arrived at a 4.1 per cent unemployment rate because Such publication from the NBS can mislead the current government into thinking they have performed even when nothing has been done to address youth unemployment.