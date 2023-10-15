2023 Trade Fair Will Showcase Osun Local Products For Business Opportunities

The Osun State Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (OSUCCIMA), has urged Local Government Councils in the state to showcase the products in their respective council areas at the 2023 trade fair in Osogbo, the state capital.

The President of OSUCCIMA, Dr Olu Olujide said this would enable prospective customers, suppliers and investors to discover and tap into business potentials and opportunities in each of the local government areas across the state.

At the Osun Local Government Stakeholders’ Awareness Meeting on the 2023 Osun Trade Fair and unveiling of the 2023 Osun Trade Fair Prospectus in Osogbo, Olujide said OSUCCIMA is working towards promoting local businesses and supporting the small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive so as to move the economy of the state to be among the top ten in Nigeria.

OSUCCIMA is the voice of the Business Community in Osun State through which the organised private sector businesses in Osun State influence government programmes and policies on a wide range of issues affecting trade, commerce, agriculture, mining and industry.

The Osun 2023 Trade Fair has been scheduled to hold between Thursday 16th and Tuesday 28th November 2023, at Aje International Market, Iwo Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 pm daily

The main theme for the 2023 Trade Fair is “Unlocking the industrialization potentials of Osun State with a focus on Agriculture, Mining, and Micro, Small & Medium Industries.

The sub-themes are “Enhancing food & agro-allied production in Osun State through novel application of technology”, “Encouraging Sustainable Mining Businesses in Osun State that is beneficial to all stakeholders” and “Accelerating Osun State Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialization through Digital Technology with Small and Medium scale Industries support”.

The Director General of the Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, Mr Olawale Fasanya is the keynote address speaker at the event.

The OSUCCIMA President said the Osun Trade Fair is a trade promotion platform which goes in line with the Osun Government policy of promoting Trade and Investments in the State.

He said the Fair will showcase the abundance of Osun agricultural products with value chains, a plethora of mineral resources, and general goods and services produced in the State.

Olujide said OSUCCIMA remains a partner with the Government at all levels but non-hesitant to provide the right advocacy over policies and/or actions of the government that may not significantly contribute to the economic growth of the State.

He said the Osun Trade Fair is one of the sustainable platforms to promote the economic development of Osun State, a veritable and sustainable platform for Osun Nano, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (NSMEs), to place their goods and or services on display for current and prospective customers, suppliers and other interested businesses which promotes home-grown value addition including innovation and technology.

Olujide said the Osun Trade Fair is organized to achieve various objectives including intensifying efforts towards boosting the capacity and quality of Osun industries and aligning efforts with the current initiative of the Osun State Government through the Economic Development plan to drive the industrialization of the State for a progressive economy, through enhanced value addition in the non-oil sectors of the economy.

He said the Osun Trade Fair would also promote Osun locally made products and project Osun-based opportunities for industrial growth and development, expose and promote the vast investment and business opportunities in Osun State, facilitate the exchange of technical and commercial information and the expansion of trade transaction in order to enhance the development of the Osun economy.

Also, the Osun 2023 Trade Fair is expected to create a conducive atmosphere for demonstrating the latest industrial and technological innovations and expose and promote the Osun exportable commodities, for robust economic growth and development. It is also to spotlight and prospect joint venture projects as well as investment in strategic sectors of the Osun economy.

Olujide said the Osun 2023 Trade Fair would also promote scientific research and new technologies for actualization by industrialists and policymakers, and strengthen the political and economic relations between Osun State and Other States and Nations.

according to him “The Osun 2023 Trade Fair is a General Fair that will host general interest, create an inclusive sales environment for products, manage conferences and plenary sessions, and serve as an Information Hub to enlighten both the visitors and exhibitors.”

“The 2023 edition is Indeed a trade promotion platform which goes in line with the Osun Government policy of promoting Trade and Investments in the State.

“The Fair will showcase the abundance of Osun agricultural products with a value chain, a plethora of mineral resources, and general goods and services produced in the State. Hence, the theme for the 2023 Trade Fair is Unlocking the industrialization potentials of Osun State with a focus on Agriculture, Mining, and Micro, Small & Medium Industries.”

“Every Local Government Area of Osun State is blessed with resources to grow its economy and I use this medium to call on the leadership of all the Local Government Councils in Osun State to participate actively at the Trade Fair, and to also sponsor small business owners in their areas to exhibit their products and services at the Fair.

“I use this medium to call on every business owner in Osun State to participate in the fair while the multinational companies provide sponsorship for the fair.