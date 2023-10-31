2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill Scales Second Reading

The 2023 N2.17 trillion supplementary budget has scaled the second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 31.

The supplementary budget sent to the House by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was debated and passed a second reading at the plenary.

President Tinubu had in a letter to the House, asked the lawmakers to approve a N2.17 trillion supplementary budget till December 2023.

The budget is as follows: N18 billion for statutory transfer, N992.8 billion for recurrent expenditure and N1.16 trillion for development fund for capital expenditure.

Leading the debate on the bill, the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, said the government needs the money to fund the agreement between FG and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

He urged his colleagues to pass the bill so that workers could enjoy their end-of-the-year holiday.

“We have a government that is listening. The budget is coming at a time when it is needed. Governance at the end of the day is about people and the courage to redirect the focus of the society,” he said.

Supporting the bill, Ben Kalu said the roads across the country need urgent intervention, noting that the N1.17 trillion for the capital project in the proposed budget.

Following the debate, the bill was adopted unanimously and passed for a second reading. It was subsequently referred to the Committee on Appropriations.