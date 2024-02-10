2023: South Africa Tourism on Ascendance, Records 8.5 International Tourists

South Africa tourism has continued to witness an increasing momentum as its recorded 8.5 million international tourists in 2023, with the growth rate for this year estimated to be higher. This is according to the recent official release of international arrival figures by Statistics South Africa for January to December 2023. International tourist arrivals from January to December 2023 totalled 8.5 million, representing a remarkable 48.9% increase when compared with same period in 2022. This figure was led by tourists from Africa, with Zimbabwe and Kenya leading the pack.

This is as the country welcomed 6.4 million visitors from Africa continent, marking a significant 75.6% of all arrivals. Zimbabwe and Kenya stood out for their remarkable growth, with Zimbabwe experiencing a 70.8% increase in tourist arrivals when compared to 2022, totalling 2.1 million arrivals, while Kenya record- ed a 99% surge when compared to 2022, reaching 42,403 arrivals. Tourist arrivals from the Americas registered at 455,901 reflecting a 39.8% growth compared to the same period in 2022. The United States of America saw 353,975 arrivals to South Africa, marking a 35% increase compared to 2022. European market came next with 1.2 million tourist arrivals, a 38.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

United Kingdom took the lead in Europe- an market, with 356,160 tourists, marking a 25.8% growth compared to 2022 Germany experienced a 41.6% increase in arrivals compared to 2022, amounting to 245,259 tourists. This was followed by the Netherlands, which saw an increase of 45.5% when compared to 2022, amounting to 131,371 tourist arrivals. While Russia added 74.7% tourists when compared to 2022, contributing 28,357 arrivals in 2023. A s i a n markets also s h o w e d significant g r o w t h with a total 199,308 arrivals from the region, representing an astounding 69.1% when compared to the same period in 2022.

Details revealed 79,774 tourists from India, a 43.7% growth compared to 2022 and 37,164 arrivals from China, a massive 204.9% surge when compared to 2022. The Middle East saw a robust increase with 54,339 arrivals, totaling 33.7% growth when compared to the same period in 2022. While 16,351 arrivals were received from Saudi Arabia, marking an increase of 42.6% when compared to 2022 The United Arab Emirates added 6,511 arrivals, a remarkable 110% increase when compared to 2022.

South Africa Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, is delighted by this development, as she noted that “Kenya’s remarkable performance can be attributed to the strategic decision by government to simplify the visa regime in 2023 as well as targeted and effective insights-driven marketing campaigns. “This recovery can be attributed to consistent efforts to showcase South Africa as a welcoming, responsible tourism destination, highlighting experiences that align with intrepid, green economy conscious travellers.”

Looking ahead, Minister de Lille emphasised the need to unlock barriers such as visa regulations and limited air access and airlift for sustained growth. The Minister expressed commitment to working with partners and government colleagues to facilitate policy and regulation revisions.