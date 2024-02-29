2023: Seplat Energy Revenue Grows By 12% To N696.9bn

…Gross Profit Rises by 14.5% to N349.3bn

Seplat Energy PLC, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has announced a 12 per cent growth in revenue from N403.9bn to N696.9bn as it gave its audited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023.

According to a company’s statement on Thursday, the Board recommended a special dividend of $3 cents per share, in addition to the Q4 2023 declared dividend of $3 cents per share.

It explained that the core dividend declared for 2023 is $12 cents per share, up 20 per cent in 2022, adding that the total dividend declared is $15 cents per share.

The energy company also reported a gross profit rise of 14.5 per cent from N197.2bn to N349.3bn and achieved more than 8.7 million hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on Seplat-operated assets in 2023.

Seplat Energy’s 2024 production guidance is put at 44-52 kboepd. Guidance assumes the availability of TNP from 3Q 2024 and assumes ANOH contribution in line with guidance.

It stated that the financial highlights of the company for the year are: Revenue $1,061.3 million up 12% from $951.8 million in 2022; and average realised oil price of $83.39/bbl (2022: $101.67/bbl); average realised gas price $2.90/Mscf (2022: $2.82/Mscf).

Others include Unit production opex of $10.4/boe, (2022: $10.3/boe); cash generated from operations of $520 million, down 10% on 2022, funding capex of $184 million and enhanced shareholder returns; balance sheet strengthened, year-end cash at bank $450 million (2022: $404 million), excluding $128.3 million MPNU deposit and net debt at year-end 2023 reduced to $306 million (YE 2022: $366 million). Net Debt to EBITDA 0.7x.

Giving operational highlights, it stated that production averaged 47,758 boepd, up 8% from 2022 (44,104 boepd), and within original guidance.

It added that year end 2023 independently audited 2P reserves up 9% to 478 mmboe (YE 2022: 438 mmboe), 47% liquids.

It further said that drilled and completed 14 wells in 2023 (of which 6 were completed in 4Q 2023), in line with our revised well program.

Others it stated are: “ANOH gas plant achieved mechanical completion on 29th December 2023. Our government partner recently announced the tunnelling operations on the Niger River crossing portion of the OB3 pipeline have begun. Seplat’s first gas guidance of 3Q 2024 is unchanged.

“Carbon emissions intensity: 27.9 kg CO2/boe (2022: 23.9 kg CO2/boe) and achieved more than 8.7 million hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on Seplat-operated assets in 2023.

On Special Dividend & Board Changes, the company’s board recommends a special dividend of US 3c/shr, in addition to Q4 23 declared dividend of US 3c/shr.

It added that the core dividend declared for 2023 of US 12c/shr, up 20% on 2022. Total dividend declared US 15c/shr.

On 2024 Outlook, the statement said the company has 2024 production guidance of 44-52 kboepd. It added that guidance assumes availability of TNP from 3Q 2024, and assumes ANOH contribution in line with guidance.

It said: “Initial 2024 capex guidance $170-200 million. Drilling capex flat in 2022 (13 wells in base plan). Seplat will fund capex on Abiala, a marginal field development tied into OML40.

“In February 2024 we received regulatory approval for the full lifecycle Field development plan (FDP) for the Sibiri oil discovery on OML40.

“We remain highly confident that President Tinubu’s administration will approve our acquisition of Exxon Mobil’s share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU).”

Commenting on the results, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, said: “Seplat Energy’s 2023 results illustrate the Company’s ability to deliver production growth, fortify our balance sheet and reward shareholders despite facing some unexpected challenges during the year.

“Operational performance was strong, production increased 8% over 2022 and we recorded the lowest level of reconciliation losses seen in recent years, a testament to the improving security efforts on the Niger Delta. Drilling yielded positive results, and I’m pleased to report strong 2P reserves growth, up 9% on prior year estimates. Our revenue exceeded $1bn, and while costs increased, our proactive approach meant we generated more than $260m of free cash flow in the year, allowing us to continue rewarding our shareholders and further reduce net debt.

“Our strong financial position, excellent operational performance and robust outlook means that we are delighted to declare a special dividend again this year, lifting the total dividend for the year to US$15 cents.

“In 2024, we look forward to a number of key growth events. We are moving forward on both the Sibiri and Abiala developments on OML40. Clear progress is also being made on the important ANOH gas project, with the first gas expected in 3Q 2024. Finally, we have high confidence that we will conclude the transformational acquisition of MPNU this year.”