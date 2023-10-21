2023 Principals’ Cup: Delta Salutes Zenith Bank’s ‘Catch-Them- Young’ Initiative

Delta State Government has thumbed up the social corporate responsibility of the Zenith Bank of Nigeria in sports development to catch promising youths of secondary schools in the state. The Governor of the state, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori at the official kick-off ceremony for the 2023 edition of Delta Principals’ Cup football competition in Asaba on Thursday said his M.O.R.E Agenda has provided deft strategies for sports upliftment in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Governor called on parents to support the initiative by encouraging their wards. Zenith Bank’s Zonal Branch Manager, Mr Sony Ighade, commended the state government for creating the enabling environment for the competition to thrive.

He was elated that the competition kick-started Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and UgOshimili South and North Local Government Areas of the state. Osadenis won Ugbolu secondary by 4 -1 to signal the start of this edition.

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, said the tournament would be action-filled as the public and private schools across the state would test their might. She said, “It is pleasant to note that the winning team in this tournament will represent Delta State at the forthcoming national football competition.

“The Zenith Bank and Delta Principals’ Cup Football Competition is a competition meant to foster the love for sports in our children at tender age and also expose them to the gains in the game of football, encourage and nurture team spirit among them. “I appreciate Zenith Bank for their support and wish to encourage them to remain our partner as we continue to push for excellence in the game of football.