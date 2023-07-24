2023 Polls: We Still Await Reports Of 161 Election Observers – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 67 out of a total number of 228 accredited election observers that monitored the conduct of the 2023 general elections, have turned in their report.

This figure includes 67 (out of 190) domestic, and five (out of 38) foreign observers.

It would be recalled that the elections were conducted in February and March this year, about five months ago.

The European Union Election Observer Mission (EU-EOM), which is one of the foreign observers that submitted their reports, said the collation of the election results lacked transparency.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Monday, stated that the feedback the commission receives from election observers, and their recommendations “have been very helpful to the electoral process.”

Prof. Yakubu however, explained that INEC did not receive any direct funding, or cash support from international development partners.

According to him, “their support was totally indirect through civil society organizations and implementing partners working on elections.”

He added that “it has been a longstanding policy of the present commission not to receive direct funding and cash transfers from sources other than the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Prof. Yakubu stated that the meeting was to review the conduct of the last general elections, so as to find how to improve the conduct of future elections and to consolidate the nation’s democracy.

He listed the challenges the commission encountered before and during the elections, including severe cash and fuel situations, which he said, were compounded by the perennial insecurity nationwide.

“Their impact on our deployment plans, compounded by the behaviour of some of our own officials in the field, made logistics management particularly challenging.

“The deployment of thugs by some political actors made election day administration difficult in a number of places,” he disclosed.

Prof. Yakubu stated that while voter accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was very successful, “the uploading of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), especially for the presidential election, encountered a glitch.”

He however said the commission would reserve further comment on this since the matter is currently the subject of litigation.

He added that the performance of the technology deployed for the election was part of the ongoing review of the 2023 general elections.

“It will form an integral part of the comprehensive report that will serve as a basis for further engagement with stakeholders focusing on specific actions necessary for the improvement of future elections and electoral activities in Nigeria,” he assured.

The INEC Chairman appreciated the CSOs and development partners for their support to the commission during the 2023 general election, which he said was “in the form of technical advice, civic and voter education, organisation of meetings and capacity-building workshops, as well as the publication of documents.”