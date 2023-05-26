New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
2023 Polls: SMBLF Demands Constitutionality, Rule Of Law At Tribunals

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) yesterday, charged the judges presiding over the ongoing cases at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) as well as other election tribunals across the states to ensure they delivered judgements that are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

The Forum, which held a crucial meeting in Abuja to review the state of the nation, cautioned the judicial arm of government, at all levels, to be mindful of the fact that the present process of resolving election disputes through the courts was a litmus test of Nigeria’s capacity at building a democratic nation based on rule of law.

The meeting, which was chaired by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, had in attendance leaders of the component organisations: Afenifere for the South West, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the South East, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South-South and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) for the Middle Belt.

