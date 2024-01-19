2023 Polls: S‘Court Sets To Deliver Judgment On Nine States

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja will on Friday, January 19, deliver judgments on the electoral petition concerning the March 18, 2023, governorship elections in nine states.

New Telegraph reports that the nine states awaiting the judgment of the Supreme Court include, Delta, Rivers, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, and Ogun.

Speaking ahead of the Apex Court verdict, a senior official at the Court, who pleaded anonymity said the judgment dates for some cases were advanced to Friday due to a scheduled break next week for the court’s justices.

The panels for the judgments are led by Justices Inyang Okoro and Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, respectively.

Supreme Court affirms FG’s exclusive control of inland waterways One significant case includes the appeal against Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, led by the PDP and its candidate, Mohammed Barde. They are seeking the reversal of the decisions by the Court of Appeal and the Gombe State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld Governor Yahaya’s election victory. The court has also heard appeals against Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, brought forth by the PDP and its candidate, Mohammed Ashiru. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared that governor Sani garnered a total of 730, 001 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Ashiru, who polled 719, 196 votes. However, dissatisfied with the result of the election, the PDP and its candidate approached the tribunal to challenge it. The petitioners alleged that Governor Uba was not duly elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election, adding that the election was invalid because of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 provisions.