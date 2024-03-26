2023 Polls: PDP Reads Riot Act, Demands List Of Anti-Party Members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has requested from state chairmen a list of party members who worked against its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike who is presently Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other four governors of the party, publicly worked against the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

At a meeting with state chairmen on Tuesday, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) demanded from the chairmen reports of the conduct of the 2023 elections in their states.

National Organising Secretary (NOS) Captain Umar Bature (retd.) noted that a lot of the states have not submitted their reports, adding, “We need those reports to be compiled for the next NEC meeting.”

The PDP has not held its National Executive Committee (NEC) since May 2022.

Bature who addressed the chairmen before the meeting went into a closed-door session, and called on them “to tell us who did anti-party and who did not do anti-party,” stating that “based on that NEC will take decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.”

He disclosed that the national secretariat had been inundated with calls for suspension of members for anti-party activities.

The NOS added that the meeting was called to review the tenure of about 26 state chapters, and recalled that most of the current executives in the states were elected four years ago when Congress was conducted on a staggered basis due to the COVID-19 issues.

“We have about four to five states that their tenure has expired from the ward to the state, that is Edo, Bayelsa, Gombe and Rivers State; there are others which are staggered.

“So in order not to create a vacuum or go into crisis that is why we have called this meeting.

“Also we have issues and crises in these states; we decided to call you for this meeting to interact with you on the way forward pending when the NEC will sit and decide on all these,” he said.

Bature warned the chairmen not to replace any vacancy that occurred in the state executive, either by death or resignation, and said “If this meeting decides that everybody will go as caretaker (or) leave the EXCO the way they are.

“Submit the list to us as it is; if there are 15 people that have joined another party, submit the remaining 10, don’t replace them.”