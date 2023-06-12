2023 Polls: INEC unfair to Nigerians –Jerry Gana

A former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not been “fair” to Nigerians with the conduct of elections.Speaking with NAN in an interview, Gana said INEC has not “respected” the introduction of technologies in the country’s electoral system. The former minister expressed optimism that the next electoral process would be better than the previous ones.

“Recently, INEC has not been fair to Nigerians in conducting national elections,” he said. “Therefore, we have a long way to go in our democracy if we allow this ugly development to continue. “It is true that we have introduced a lot of modern technology to improve our electoral system but these technologies are not being respected today by INEC. “To me, it is a major disappointment that INEC was not fair enough to give us the leaders of our choice. “After going through the current democratic process, it is my hope that the next one will be better.”

Speaking on the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, Gana said the cancellation of the poll was a “tragic mistake”. Gana said some powerful forces pushed Ibrahim Babangida, a former Head of State, to annul the election. “It was a tragic mistake, it should not have happened but since it happened may God help us to get out of it,” he added. “Therefore, we must stay with democracy in order to better Nigeria because it delivers freedom, human rights and a good number of other things.”