2023 Polls: INEC Robbed NNPP To Favour Bigger Parties, Ogun Guber Candidate, Oguntoyinbo Alleges

The gubernatorial candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of complicity with the two major political parties in the country: All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the manner it failed to include the name of the party in its logo used in the last elections, leading to its low performance.

Speaking on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital during his investiture as Patron of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council, he declared that he was not satisfied with the outcome of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in his state, noting that many residents of the state who were ready to vote for the party, could not find the name of the party on the ballot paper.

Speaking on the topic: “Contesting in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections: Ogun state experience”, Oguntoyinbo said: “I am not comfortable with the outcome of the election due to how INEC robbed our party because they know that Nigerians are clamouring for a new Nigeria. And as a result of that they do not want any political party to come up aside from the two giant political parties in the country: APC and PDP. Based on that, Nigerians found it difficult to recognize only the logo while the INEC omitted our party’s name on the ballot papers during the election.

“Because other political parties’ names were seen on the ballot papers, they saw the name aside from the logo on the ballot papers. The constitution of Nigeria does not recognize only logos without names on the ballot papers.

“I have a copy of the letter sent to INEC from the National Secretariat that NNPP’s name was not included in the ballot papers and that they should make a correction, but it is so unfortunate that on that very day of the presidential election, we found out that the name of our political party was missing on the ballot papers.

“I personally wrote a letter to INEC in Ogun state that in the governorship election coming up, they should make sure that our political party’s name was included in the ballot papers they were going to print, but it is so disappointing that on the day of the governorship election, we could not find the name on the ballot papers, but only the logo”, the gubernatorial candidate lamented.

The event which was held at the NUJ Secretariat in Ibadan was attended by the former Board Chairman, of the National Lottery Commission, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, former Chairman of Oluyole local government and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the late former governor Lam Adesina, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola and Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Raji Adebayo.

Others are; South West Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Kilamuwaye Badmus; Ogun State Chairman of the NNPP, Prince Ibrahim Adekunle, Ogun State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Kehinde Olowu; Oyo State NNPP PRO, Olaitan Femi Hero and NNPP Ogun state women leader, Precious Foluke Bagbansoro.