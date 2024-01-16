2023 polls confirm we’re Nigeria’s alternative political party –LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said its performance in the last general election confirmed it is Nigeria’s alternative political party. The National Chairman, Julius Abure, who spoke yesterday when the party received the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) verification team at its national secretariat, said Labour Party is present in the Nigeria political space as a veritable force to reckon with.

Abure, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, recalled that in 2019, Labour Party “had only one elected member after the general election, and we survived the scrutiny of the verification exercise. “While other political parties were deregistered, Labour Party was among the 18 political parties that survived. “Today, we have one governor; we have six senators in our kitty after the court took two from us, we have 32 members of House of Representatives.

“We are participating in the rerun in Plateau and Lagos, and several other places; these are places where Labour Party is strong. “I am sure after the February 3 bye-election, Labour Party would have more senators in her kitty across the country. We have House of Assembly members.”

He noted that over the years, Nigeria has been yearning for an alternative political party and a third force, adding, “I can boldly state that the Labour Party has come of age and is the darling party of the youth. “The youth and women who are most vulnerable to the exploitative party in Nigeria are in Labour Party. “Therefore, I believe the Labour Party would come out stronger and better. I’m sure that INEC is proud of us and I’m sure that moving forward we are going to do better.”

The leader of the threeman panel, Omoregie Uhunmhangho, had earlier stated that verification exercise was an annual exercise by INEC for physical authentication of political party’s secretariat as well as members of its executive committees.