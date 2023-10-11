2023 Polls: CLO Petitions US, UK, EU, Others Over Election Rigging

…Seeks visa ban on governor, INEC’s returning officer

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), on Wednesday petitioned the international community, seeking immediate sanctions on some anti- democratic forces in Nigeria for their alleged roles in subverting the will of the electorate during the 2023 general elections.

President of the CLO, Comrade Igho Akeregha said the organisation had formally sent petitions to eleven (11) countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, Australia , South Africa and the European Union through their Embassies in Nigeria.

In the said letter, the CLO requested immediate imposition of a visa ban on the Nasarawa state Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule and Prof. Ishaya Tanko, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Plateau State for their alleged roles in manipulating the March 18, governorship election results in

Nasarawa state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress( APC ) was one of the four candidates in the Governorship Elections for Nasarawa state. Others included Hon. David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Yakubu Maidoya of the New Nigeria People’s’ Party (NNPP), and Mustapha Abubakar of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Election Tribunal had on Monday October 2, 2023, nullified the results announced by Prof Tanko Ishaya and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Lafia Local Government Area and declared that David Ombugadu of the PDP won the election.

The Tribunal therefore, ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abdullahi Sule, and hand same over to Ombugadu.

The CLO boss alleged that since the Election Petitions Tribunal nullified the return of Engr Abdullahi Sule as governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and declared Hon. David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party as winner of the elections, the Governor has been making statements capable of undermining the sanctity and independence of the judiciary.

The CLO therefore, demanded that appropriate sanctions should be meted to all individuals who played a role in subverting elections in the state to deepen and sustain democracy in the country.

Akeregha warned that such actions were capable of threatening the unity of the country, adding that the time had come to rein in anti-democratic elements who are bent on sabotaging Nigeria’s democracy.

Akeregha took a swipe at Prof Ishaya Tanko, the INEC Returning Officer for Nasarawa state who declared the result that has now been reversed by the tribunal.

“A day after the election, on March 19, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission had promised to declare the result of the governorship poll at 9: 00am the following day which is March 20, 2023.

However, for inexplicable reasons, the State Returning Officer Professor Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of University of Jos emerged five hours earlier than promised at 4:00am while most people were still asleep and declared APC’s Sule winner.

“This was followed by days of public rage and protests as the electorate accused Prof Ishaya of manipulating the results. Nasarawa state witnessed widespread turbulence over what the electorates saw as a rape of democracy.

“Everyone had expected Ombugadu to be declared as winner since he was leading with an unassailable margin in all the 12 of the 13 local government areas announced at the time with results of only two Wards being awaited from the 13th LGA being Lafia.

“For us in the CLO what we are doing is in accordance with our Democracy and Governance mandate. It is time to hold politicians and INEC officials who behave inappropriately to account for their actions. Bad behaviour cannot be rewarded with public office. Impunity must now be put down and perpetrators brought to justice. The international community must act now to save democracy,” he said.

The group maintained that Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa and the most populated black nation on earth, adding that the nation needed the support of the international community to ensure the survival of democracy in the country. It warmed that the current reign of impunity by election riggers and manipulators must be put to and end before African nations will be forced to seek alternative governance models.