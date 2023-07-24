2023 Polls: Calls For INEC Chairman’s Sack Unjust Victimization – CSOs

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council has said the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was being victimized unjustly by those calling for his sack.

This came as the coalition raised alarm on plots by some politicians to compromise the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Machine (BVAS) machines for the upcoming Governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

The coalition in a communique signed by leaders of the CSOs, 2023 presidential candidates, political party chairmen, and ethnic youth leaders at the end of a One-day National Roundtable on the Comprehensive Review of the 2023 General Elections on Monday, in Abuja, also rejected the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) which it insisted falls below the standard of any report by any credible agency on an election observation mission.

Members of the coalition present at the roundtable meeting included; National Chairman, Action Alliance, Barr Kenneth Udeze, National Chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), Barr Uchenna Nnadi, Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi, National Chairman, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Chief Isaac Udeh, National Chairman, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, National Chairman, Accord, Alhaji Lawal Nalado.

Others are chairman, partners for Electoral Reforms, Ezenwa Nwagwu,

Presidential Candidate of APP, Hon. Charles Nnadi, Presidential candidate of NRM, Rev. Johnson Osakwe, Vice Presidential candidate of Boot party, Usman Mustapha Turaki, and representatives of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohaneze Youth Movement and South-South Youth Council of Nigeria.

While commending INEC for a credible performance before, during, and after the 2023 polls, the coalition said it was unfair to attack the INEC chairman who they said put everything on the line to push through the technological innovations and reforms, cleaned up the voter register, prosecute and discipline staff as high as a State Resident Electoral Commissioner, and insisted that BVAS must be used for the election.

The coalition said: “The National Roundtable reviewed the pre-election processes by the political parties and agreed that political parties and political actors were responsible for a vast majority of the tension and concerns about the election and INEC conducted itself creditably in this area.

“The National Roundtable reviewed the preparations and pre-election logistics deployment by INEC and agreed that the Commission was punctual in meeting up and completing all its activity checklist on schedule including logistics deployment of non-sensitive and sensitive materials.

“We also reviewed the modus of collation and announcement of results and decried the wrongful use of armed security personnel to compromise the electoral process at the collation centers and called for the introduction of the use of technology in this aspect of the process.

“We reviewed the post-election application for Certified True Copies of relevant election documents by both Petitioners and Respondents at the various Election Tribunals and commended INEC for making available the copies of the huge volumes required including digital reports of the BVAS and IREV. These, the Roundtable admits reinforce the credibility of the election and the neutrality of the Commission.

“We reviewed the outcome of the 2023 general election and adopted the fact that this was the most politically diverse National Assembly in the history of our democracy with no fewer than six political parties having representatives in the National Assembly.

“The roundtable observed that in the House of Representatives, members from minority parties are in the majority in the House showing a truly representative House as voted by the people. The Roundtable agrees that this speaks directly to the integrity and credibility of the election and commended the commission for performing well in this regard.

“The National Roundtable criticizes the election observation report of the European Union which falls below the standard of any report by any credible agency on election observation mission. The Roundtable wondered how the EU could rely on the report of a few observers deployed in a handful of urban centres to be representative of the almost 180 000 Polling Units in the country.

“The National Roundtable, therefore frowns at the call for the removal of the INEC Chairman from office and unanimously rejects the call as being self-serving, myopic, and a setback to gains made in the electoral process.

“We believe that for INEC to be truly independent, the appointment and removal of the leadership of the Commission should not be at the whims and caprices of the executive and that until the approval of the National Assembly is sought and obtained, the Chairman of INEC cannot be removed.

“The National Roundtable having analyzed the pre-election, Election Day, and post-election outcomes of the elections, and without prejudice to the ongoing petitions at the tribunals gives INEC a pass mark and unanimously passes a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for his outstanding conduct of the 2023 general election and condemns in the strongest of terms the attacks on his personality and the calls for his removal from office.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi, has urged politicians in the country to include more women within their internal party structures and encourage them to be more active in external politics.

She said: Political class, look at your internal politics, internal democracies, and ensure the inclusion of women in our elections so that at the end of the day, they are able to get that.

“This is a time also for the political class to look at interpreting the inclusion of women into the electoral processes. We have found that this election is one election where we did not have enough women representing us at the National Assembly and state assemblies.”