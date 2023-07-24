2023 Polls: Armed Personnel Rig For Politicians At Collation Centres – CSOs

The Civil Society Central Coordinating Council has claimed that armed security personnel were used by politicians to compromise election results at collation centres, during the 2023 general elections.

The council, which comprises six political parties, ethnic nationalities, and civil society organizations (CSOs), at a joint press conference in Abuja on Monday, called for an extension of the use of technology for the collation of election results.

The council under the aegis of the Civil Society National Roundtable, noted that the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV), has helped to strengthen the integrity of the nation’s elections.

National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), one of the six political parties, Kenneth Udeze, who read the text of the press conference, decried “the situations where there were attempts to manipulate the collation of results, and at all times agreed that armed security personnel were deployed by politicians to compel the unlawful actions.”

He added that the “roundtable calls for further engagements with security agencies on redefining their roles in electoral processes and stemming the tide of security personnel aiding the rigging of elections.

“(It) calls on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to include deployment of technology in the collation and announcement processes of our elections.”

The AA Chairman also alleged that there were plots by some politicians to compromise BVAS machines to be used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States in November this year.

According to him, plans were being perfected by politicians “on how to upload fake and false accreditation figures on the machines.”

He however, condemned the attack on INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and the call for his removal, noting that he had insisted on the use of BVAS for the conduct of the elections, and is at the moment, prosecuting and disciplining some staff of the commission found wanting, including a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Udeze added that for INEC to be truly independent, the appointment and removal of the leadership of the commission should not be at the whims and caprices of the executive, adding that until the approval of the National Assembly is sought and obtained, the Chairman should not be removed.

He added that the pre-election internal discipline mechanism adopted by INEC helped to reduce internal wrangling within the political parties, which at times led to factionalization.

Apart from AA, the other parties included the Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Accord Party (AP), and Boot Party (BP).