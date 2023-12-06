2023 Polls: APC Chieftain Pleads Guilty To Vote Buying

…To Be Sentence December 7

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wahab Hammed, has pleaded guilty to vote buying during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He pleaded guilty to the offence after being arraigned before Justice Ismail Ijelu of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Consequently, Justice Ijelu ordered the remand of the APC chieftain in the custody of the EFCC pending the review of the facts against him.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned Hammed on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and bribery.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, which was translated for him into Yoruba language since he could not speak in English language or pidgin.

Counsel for the prosecution, Samuel Daji, while addressing the court, hinted to the judge that the defendant, on February 25, 2023, conspired with one Segun Ijitola (who is still at large), to pay voters during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Daji equally told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Unit 28, Gbaja Girls Junior High School, Surulere, even as he insisted that they bribed voters at Unit 28.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened the provision of Sections 121(1) and (5); 121(1) and 1(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

But counsel for the defence, Olabiyi Ademola, pleaded with the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the EFCC since the matter would be called on December 7.

After entertaining arguments from lawyers from both sides, Justice Ijelu directed that Hammed be remanded in the custody of the anti-graft agency and adjourned until December 7 for the review of facts and sentencing.