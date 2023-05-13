New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
2023 Poll: Anambra APC To Set Up Disciplinary Committee To Deal With Saboteur – Ejidike

  • May 13, 2023
  • 1 minute read
The Anambra State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to deal ruthlessly with party members who indicated their responsibilities at a critical moment during the just concluded 2023 general election.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike handed down the warning at a stakeholders meeting of the party at the Finotel Hotel Awka, the state capital Saturday.

Ejidike at the meeting outline four critical areas which he said are a major setback in the APC political records in the State. These include Indiscipline, Need for unity, funding and a Reward system.

On the Indiscipline. Chief Ejidike said that it is common knowledge that most of the Stakeholders and members lack the required commitment and sincerity that is a characteristic feature of a good political party men and women.

“This has adversely affected the party in no mean way in Anambra. Some of our leaders are culpable of this and these unfortunate actions of the party leaders and stakeholders have affected the psyche actions and activities of most party members hence entrenching  anti-parth feelings and sentiments

