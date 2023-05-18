2023: PDP Sets Up C’ttee On Alleged Anti-Party By G-5, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted committee on reported cases of in- discipline and anti-party activities by some members of the party in the 2023 general elections. The party had lost the presidential election in some of its strategic states mostly in states controlled by its aggrieved five governors.

PDP National Working Committee (NWC), after its 571st meeting on Tuesday, said the decision was in furtherance of ongoing efforts by the national leadership to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.

The party in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, explained that the “resolution of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Section 29 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 31 (2) (c), (d) and (i) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

It further stated that no organ of the party at any level should commence any disciplinary action against any member “without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”