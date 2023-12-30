2023: Osimhen, Oshoala, Amusan, Other UPS and Downs

The outgoing year has been full of ups and downs in major sports. While the lesser sports continue to suffer, the major sporting events including football are gasping for breath despite results. Year 2023 did not show improvement in a number of national events in the country. The sports federations are still crying for funds to prosecute tournaments. Only a few stage events and athletes in various states at the grassroots level are yearning for competitions to get to the next level.

Rather than have not less than six national table tennis competitions in the year, the only competition one could recall is the World Table Tennis Contender Championship and sadly, Nigeria’s pride of the game, Aruna Quadri, was unable to attend. Zhou Kai of China and Shin Yubin of Korea Republic won the men and women’s singles categories respectively at WTTC which took place in June at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

After a glorious 2022 calendar year, running into 2023, 100m hurdles world record holder, Tobi Amusan, ran into troubled waters after the Athletics Integrity Unit accused her of missing three mandatory dope tests. She was thereafter suspended but as fate would have it, the suspension was lifted after her appeal. Amusan was cleared to take part in the World Championship, and she fought hard to make the final of the event but could not end with a podium finish. The Interim Management Committee for the domestic league led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, was confirmed as the body to run the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The body has returned the country’s league back on television on a weekly basis with a recent deal signed with a digital cable TV outfit, StarTimes. Reflecting on sports in 2023, Nigeria Olympic Committee President, Habu Gumel, said the country’s performance in various sporting activities this year raised the country’s profile globally. He appealed to all stakeholders, including all federation presidents and the ministry of sports, to work together to ensure the country’s strong participation in the three major games in 2024, which are the Youth Winter Games, the African Games and the Paris Olympic Games.

“We need a new result at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by improving on the 1996 Atlanta Games, where Nigeria won two gold medals,” he said. The change of baton in the Ministry of Sports is also a key event in the outgoing year. Sunday Dare worked with President Muhammadu Buhari and with the emergence of President Bola Tinubu, John Enoh came on board. Dare will be remembered for his lofty ideas especially the adopt initiatives which earned sponsorships for some national athletes while the abandoned Moshood Abiola Stadium was revived fully by the administration through a private initiative after 11 years in limbo.

National Stadium Surulere has been attended to with three components fixed – Tatan Tracks, scoreboard and the pitch. It was impressive that these were done by private sector initiative of the former minister Dare, but so much will have to be done by Enoh to fully revive the Lagos National Stadium. Sadly, there are no signs so far that the new minister will continue the rehabilitation of the edifice. Year 2023 brought smiles to the faces of football fans but that was only towards the end. The FIFA U-17 World Cup took place and Nigeria despite being the number one country in the all-time table, failed to qualify for the finals. In the FIFA U-20 World Cup which the Flying Eagles featured, Nigeria bowed out in the quarterfinals with the 1-0 defeat suffered against South Korea.

Super Eagles also recorded some poor results at home and away in competitive and friendly games to make fans question their readiness for the forthcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. In the World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 Mundial, Nigeria drew 1-1 with Lesotho in Uyo and in the group away game against Zimbabwe, the Eagles again recorded a 1-1 result. More games will be played in the group with South Africa, Be- nin and Rwanda also in Group C. Only one team will earn automatic qualification. However, the year ended well with the honours the country swept at the CAF Awards held in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen, who helped Napoli to clinch the Serie A title after a 33-year wait, was voted African Footballer of the year. He is the first Nigerian to win in 24 years. Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona also won the female award for the sixth time, Chiamaka Nwaedozie was voted best goalkeeper on the continent just as the Super Falcons won the best national female team award, apparently following their impressive showing at the World Cup. Falcons defeated host Australia 3-2, drew 0-0 with Canada but lost via penalties to England.

Overall, funding and more involvement of private sector can boost Nigerian sports but those in charge of federations and minister John Enoh must work hard to woo the multinationals to save Nigerian sports especially with the Olympic Games coming up next year in France.