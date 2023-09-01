2023 Opposition Presidential Candidates Seek Tinubu’s Appointment

On Friday, some political party presidential candidates in the February 25 general elections met with Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, and requested that he direct them to President Bola Tinubu.

At the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje met with the presidential hopefuls from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Action Peoples Party (APP), among other parties.

Ambassador Felix Johnson Osakwe, the standard bearer for the NRM, spoke on behalf of his colleagues under the aegis of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates and requested their inclusion in President Tinubu’s cabinet so they may each contribute their fair share to national progress.

“We are here, sir, not only to see Mr President; number one is to be identified with you and to thank God for your appointment. Then number two: we see you as a father, sir, who has been a commander in chief of the state and here you are today to be the pilot that will lead the presidential candidate, especially those who are ready and those who love this country and the interest of this country first before politics, before parties.

“That you will be the right person to lead us to meet with Mr President so he can hear our own views in person and also let him know that it is not all the presidential candidates that are against him. We chose not to go to court because this is Nigeria and we have no other country to go to.

“So we are here to thank you and to thank God and everyone seated here and to say, as presidential candidates, there is something we can offer this country, and I believe a government of inclusion will be necessary in times like this,” he stated.

In response, Ganduje assured them that President Tinubu would be informed of their wishes and that he would make arrangements for them to meet him in person. He also promised to include them in the party’s plans to campaign for them in the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo.

The former governor of Kano impliedly made fun of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for not belonging to a political party.

Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples’ Party (NNPP), was recently suspended by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Ganduje told his visitors: “I thank you for being faithful to your respective parties. What I am seeing is one political aspirant who became a presidential candidate by accident, who became a presidential candidate by hijacking another party because he was party-less.

“He (Kwankwaso) could not give an account according to INEC – that it cannot qualify it to be a political party. He decided to hijack a political party. And since he could not realise his aspirations he decided to make that party a revenue platform rather than a political party. He has now decided to even expel the founder. God forbid; he will not succeed.

“You presidential candidates, I salute you for being good ambassadors of your own political parties, not destroyers of your own political parties.”