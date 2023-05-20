New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
2023: NTTS/EXPC Honours Operators’ Contributions To Sector

Organisers of this year’s National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo rolled out the red carpet and drums during the award and gala night of the event held at the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC), to honour and recongised the contributions of some of the operators and organization to the sector.

Those on the honor list include; Aero Contractors The Most Resilient Airline in Nigeria; Flex Travels- Outstanding Service in Travel and Tours; OAA Travels-Excellence and Consistency in Travels and Tour Services; Value jet Most Promising Airline in Nigeria Airspace; and Aerovessel School of Aviation and Tourism Management -Award of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Training. Others are; Joy Miracle-Iduma-Award of Excellence in Tourism Administration; Ini Akpabio-Chairman Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board-Lifetime Leadership Award in Hospitality and Tourism Development Also on the list are; Cuthbert Simphiwe Ncube President, African Tourism Board (ATB); Nkereuwem Onung-President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) Outstanding Tourism Professional in Nigeria; Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)-Dis- tinctive Leadership in Road safety Improvement in Nigeria.

