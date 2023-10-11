2023 NECO: 737,308 score credits in Maths, English, 3 others

The National Examination Council (NECO) yesterday released the results of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with 737,308 candidates (61.60 per cent) scoring five credits and above in subjects, including Mathematics and English Language.

Addressing newsmen in Minna, Registrar Dantani Wushishi, said 1,196,985, comprising 616,398 males and 580,587 females sat for the exam out of which 1,013,611 candidates scored five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, representing 84.68 per cent.

NECO said: “The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 is 12,030, representing 0.07 per cent as against 13,594 in 2022, representing 0.13 per cent cases recorded in 2022.

“The number of candidates with special needs is 1,542, with the breakdown as follows: 913 candidates with hearing impairment 162 candidates with visual impairment 103 candidates with albinism, 61 candidates with autism, 149 candidates with low vision. “154 candidates with adermatoglyphia, i.e. candidates with no fingerprints. “Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 is 12,030 (0.07 per cent) as against 13,594 (0.13 per cent) in 2022 representing 61.60 per cent.”

For least performed states with five credits and above including mathematics and English language, Zamfara is bottom on the table with 39.10 per cent with just 7.77 per cent ahead of Niger which came second to last with 46.87 per cent.

NECO said 93 schools were found to have been involved in mass cheating and “will be invited to the council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied”.