2023: NDLEA Secures Conviction Of 67 Drug Traffickers In Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State has said it secured the conviction of 67 drug traffickers in the state in 2023.

The NDLEA Edo State Sector Commander, Buba Wakawa, who disclosed this to our reporter, said the suspects were arrested between January and December in the year under review.

He said 173 drug suspects were charged to court within the year under review, out of which 67 were convicted for various terms of imprisonment by the courts in the state.

Wakawa added that 106 cases involving the drug suspects are still pending at different stages in courts in the state.

The Sector Commander, further disclosed that during the period under review, 414 drug-dependent persons were arrested by the drug reduction unit across the state.

According to him, the drug-dependent persons after the arrest were counselled and reunited with their families.

Wakawa, while appealing to the people of the state to support the agency through useful information to enable it to succeed in the drug fight, he called on communities across the state to stop giving land to people for drug cultivation.