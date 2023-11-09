2023 LIFT: LCCI Admits Business Community At Crossroads

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has admitted that the business community and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), entrepreneurs, and local investors are at crossroads, finding themselves at critical juncture. President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known in his opening speech at the 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos.

He said that the prevailing challenges had tested the business community operators’ resilience to call for solutions to foster economic growth and prosperity for the nation and for its people. Olawale-Cole said: “As we gather here, we must acknowledge the challenging economic environment that our great nation, Nigeria has been facing in recent times. Though, some are necessary, these challenges have tested our resilience and have called for innovative solutions to foster economic growth and prosperity for our nation and for our people.

It is therefore my privilege to present the pivotal roles that trade fairs like this play in shaping our economic future as individuals, businesses and as nations.” While speaking on the theme of the 2023 LITF, “Navigating Economic Challenges: Forging a Path to Prosperity,” he stated: “It reflects the reality we face and in a different sense underscores the determination of the Nigerian business community to overcome its many hurdles of existence, survival, and growth.

“The importance of such a theme cannot be overstated. It calls upon us to acknowledge the difficulties we face while inspiring us to seek solutions, embrace new opportunities, and develop innovative strategies to foster economic growth.” On Nigeria’s current economic quagmire and effects of global economy, the LCCI president stressed: “Nigeria’s economy, like many others, has been impacted by global economic shocks, geopolitical uncertainties such as: the Russia- Ukraine war, the number of successful coups and coup attempts in Africa, the war in Gaza, and the present administration’s economic policy reforms.

“These challenges have left no sector untouched. From the impact on small and medium-sized enterprises to the challenges faced by large corporations, we have all had to adapt, innovate, and persevere. “Despite these challenges, we stand here today, showcasing the resilience of our people and our unwavering commitment to progress. The Lagos International Trade Fair, another testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that so well adds definition to our countrymen and women. “It provides a stage for us to come together, learn from one another, and explore avenues for cooperation.”

On the threats facing the country as the “Giant of Africa,” The philanthropist admitted: “Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa,” has been a beacon of hope and opportunity on the continent for decades. With a population of over 200 million people, it boasts the largest consumer market in Africa. “However, we cannot choose to deny the recent domestic economic challenges. High inflation, unstable exchange rates, and that consistent dependence on oil revenue have their headwinds that have continued to hinder our progress.

“Yet, the uniqueness of Nigerians is that, in adversity, we still find opportunity. “Lagos, Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, is uniquely positioned to lead the charge towards economic revitalisation.”