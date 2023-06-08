New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
2023 Lagos Wtt: Aruna Quadri Shies Away, Withdraws

Nigeria’s top table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has shied from 2023 World Table Tennis Contender in Lagos due to poor form in recent times. With a few days to the start of the competition Quadri has revealed the reason for his withdrawal.

After participating in the Durban Contender, Aruna made it clear that he will not be available to take part in the Lagos Contender to the surprise of the Nigerian fans. Aruna yesterday morning finally explained the reason for his withdrawal through a video he posted on his Instagram handle.

“Nothing is as good as playing in front of my home fans and it’s always fun getting support from them year after year. “I am sorry that I won’t be able to make the WTT Contender in Lagos next week due to my club engagements. “I hope that all of you (fans) will support

