2023 JOF U13 Football Tourney: Sponsors Table N1.4m For Last Four Teams

Sponsors of the 4th edition of the annual JOF U-13 football tournament have announced that the sum of N1.4 million will be won in the finals of the championship. The tournament kicked off on Saturday, March 4, 2023 with 32 teams The finals will be played on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference to herald the finals, Director, Strategic Support Services, JOF Nigeria Limited, Adeyinka Adetunji, explained that the winner of the tournament will go home with N500,000 ( Five hundred thousand naira) while the first and second runners- up will get N400,000 and N300,000 respectively with the fourth-placed team getting N200,000 in addition to trophies and other consolation prizes.

According to him JOF Nigeria Limited being a wholly indigenous Nigerian company would continue to encourage, support and promote the development of football at the grassroots to help discover young talents in Lagos State even as he charged the finalists to allow the spirit of fair play to guide them in the finals.

Adetunji also announced that as usual, they’re expecting some brand presence from Nestle Milo, Maltina, Lacasera, Indomie, JOF Salt, Custodian Insurance and First Bank amongst others even as he announced that there will be prizes for the Most Valuable Player ( MVP), Best Goalkeeper and Best Team of the tournament.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform Nigerians that JOF Nigeria Limited is a wholly Nigerian indigenous company that will always support the development of grassroots football in order to give opportunity to our talented youths to excel and the finals of this fourth edition will witness a lot of improvement from previous editions.

“It’s also important that on behalf of our Founder/ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun we congratulate all the footballers, their coach- es, managers, parents and supporters for being part of the competition and we assure all that they will witness a good finals on June, 11”, he stressed.