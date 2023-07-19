2023: INEC Begins Review Of Operational Activities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a review of the deployment of personnel and materials used during the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at commencement of the the programme in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that the success of any election primarily depends on the ability to deploy personnel and materials to various locations.

The review involved the electoral officers as well as leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), who provided logistic support to INEC during the elections.

The commission had met with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), as well as its regular and ad hoc staff at the state level.

Prof. Yakubu noted that vast terrains of the country and difficult topography often present challenges to the INEC, which he said, is now compounded by issues of infrastructure and insecurity.

He explained that the review would give INEC the opportunity to interact with the electoral officers in 10 critical areas.

This, he listed to included general preparedness for the 2023 general election; receipt and deployment of election materials; as well as the deployment of technology during elections.

The INEC Chairman further added that the review would include recruitment, training, deployment, and remuneration of ad hoc staff, which he said, will involve “mode of recruitment, conduct of training, timing, adequacy, effectiveness and utility of e-learning training platforms, and strategy for efficient payment of ad hoc staff.”

He added that the meeting would review the logistics aspect of the elections, “in terms of transportation of personnel and delivery of materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs) and polling units (PUs), including specific issues of engagement with transport unions and the implementation of state-level obligations.

“Similarly, in line with the commission’s policy, when the review engagements are completed, a comprehensive report will be prepared.”

Prof. Yakubu expressed optimism that identified areas of strengths and weaknesses would assist the commission in the conduct of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

He disclosed that INEC will meet with election stakeholders including leaders of the registered political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations (CSOs), and the media.