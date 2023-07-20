2023: INEC Begins Review Of Operational Activities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the review of the deployment of personnel and materials used during the conduct of the general election. Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said at the commencement of the programme in Abuja yesterday said the success of any election primarily depends on the ability to deploy personnel and materials to various locations.

The review involved the electoral officers as well as leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), who provided logistic support to INEC during the election. The commission had met with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), as well as its regular and ad hoc staff at the state level.

He added that the meeting would review the logistics aspect of the elections, “in terms of transportation of personnel and delivery of materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs) and polling units (PUs), including specific issues of engagement with transport unions and the implementation of state-level obligations.