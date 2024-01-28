2023: Hyundai Motor Wins N Vision 74’s Global Design, 5 Other Awards

Hyundai Motor Company has been recognized for its innovative design competitiveness by winning six top honors at the 2023 Good Design Awards in the U.S., including four in the Transportation category and two in the Interactive Media category. Notably, Hyundai’s N Vision 74 ‘rolling lab’ achieved a global design awards ‘grand slam’. “We feel a tremendous sense of honor to receive acknowledgment from the Good Design Awards for these significant vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design.

“This recognition serves as a testament to the exceptional dedication exhibited by our team of visionary designers, who poured their unwavering passion and commitment into this project, alongside our collaborative engineers at the R&D center. It highlights the remarkable competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity within the global market.” The Good Design Awards are selected through collaboration between The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in Chicago, Illinois, and The European Centre for Architecture, Art, De- sign and Urban Studies in Europe.

They announce award-winning works in various categories for Fortune 500 and global leading companies every year. Hyundai Motor achieved the honor of having four products, including N Vision 74, IONIQ 6, Azera and Kona, selected in the Transportation category. In particular, the N Vision 74 high-performance hydrogen hybrid ‘rolling lab’ achieved a grand slam by winning all four major global design awards (iF, IDEA, Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN) with this award.

N Vision 74 is part of Hyundai Motor’s heritage communication efforts that seek to find the vision of the future through the bold spirit of the first independently developed Korean sports car prototype, the ‘Pony Coupe Concept,’ unveiled in 1974. IONIQ 6 drew attention with its sleek exterior and stylish interior design. With a smooth streamlined design that minimizes wind resistance, the all-electric vehicle achieved the highest aerodynamic coefficient (Cd) of 0.21 among all Hyundai Motor vehicles, combining sensibility and efficiency. Grandeur stood out with its advanced design that reinterprets the heritage designs of previous models.

With a futuristic exterior styling and an interior that maximizes comfort and luxury, it embodies the image of Hyundai Motor’s flagship sedan.