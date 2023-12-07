2023 Health Survey’ll Help In Resource Allocation – FG

The Federal Government has said the 2023 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), soon to be conducted, would enable it to allocate resources and invest in initiatives that would promote the health and well-being of Nigerians.

The Coordinating Minister For Health & Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, at the flag-off of the scheme in Abuja on Wednesday, stated the data to be collected will cut across diverse segments of society, “including marginalised and vulnerable populations.”

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Daju Kachollom, added that the survey will illuminate disparities in healthcare access and utilisation.

“This knowledge will enable us to implement inclusive policies that address the unique needs of every individual, ensuring that the benefits of our programs reach all corners of our nation,” Prof. Pate said.

According to him, the eighth edition of the NDHS does not only aim to serve as a collection of statistics, “rather, it represents a profound step to understanding the health landscape as well as providing the baseline against which we can measure our performance.

“It symbolises our collective resolve to equip ourselves with the knowledge necessary to craft targeted policies and interventions that will uplift the lives of our people.”

He assured that no one would be left behind, and enumerated the four-point agenda to include “effective governance; efficient, equitable and quality health system; unlocking value chains (and) health security initiatives of the current administration on health.

“The implementation of the NDHS as launched today will serve as a useful tool to actualise the overall goal on health and monitor the progress made on improving the health outcome of the population through providing reliable and quality data on health indices.”

The minister noted that a comprehensive understanding of the nation’s demographic and health indicators is crucial in enhancing her economic development strategies.

“Healthier citizens contribute significantly to a more productive workforce, thereby fostering economic growth,” he added.

He commended the development partners for committing and mobilising resources for this process, and urged them to continue to support the process, especially during the fieldwork which, he disclosed, would be conducted at the household level in the 36 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chairman National Population Commission (NPC) Nasir Isa Kwarra, said the national launch of the 2023-24 NDHS symbolised the culmination of strategic planning, collaborative efforts, and unwavering commitment from all participating stakeholders.

Kwarra who was represented by Benedict Ukpong, one of the National Commissioners of the NPC, noted that the commission has spearheaded the implementation of the NDHS for three decades, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, and key partners.

“This survey has been instrumental in providing invaluable insights that inform evidence-based policies, enhance public health interventions, and contribute to the broader development agenda of our nation.

“Together, we have elevated this survey from a research initiative to a cornerstone of dependable demographic and health metrics for Nigeria,” the Chairman stated.

He added that the data collected will represent the health, aspirations, and challenges of Nigerian communities.