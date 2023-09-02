2023 Headies: Organisers Unveils Osas Ighodaro, Terrence J As Hosts

The organisers of the Headies Awards, Smooth Promotions, have announced Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro and American actor-cum-media personality, Terrence J, as hosts for the 16 edition of the award event.

The 16th Headies Award tagged ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ is slated for Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

This will mark the show’s second year at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. It was held in Lagos, Nigeria, every year from 2006 to 2021 (except 2017 and 2020, when there was no ceremony).

The award is set to celebrate an extraordinary list of 2023 nominees that includes: Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Davido, Odumodublvck, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze, Simi, Guchi, Niniola, Liya, Black Sherif, Diamond Platnumz, as well as international sensations, Black Sherif, Drake, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Future, and many more.

It would be recalled that Burna Boy led the nominations for this year’s event with 10 nominations, including African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Album, Best Male Artiste and Song of the Year.

The Headies Awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, were established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

However, Asake, Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Spyro, Seyi Vibez, KCee and Victony are set to perform at the ceremony.